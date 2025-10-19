Jets’ Mark Scheifele Becomes All-Time Franchise Points Leader

The Winnipeg Jets have a new franchise scoring leader. With 813 points (342 goals, 471 assists), Mark Scheifele sits alone, courtesy of a power-play tally versus the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Scheifele was a first-round pick by the Jets in 2011, the team’s first-ever draft choice, and has spent his entire career with the franchise. The 32-year-old centre, despite his age, is in the prime of his career. With a career-high 87 points last season and nine points across his opening five contests of 2025–26, he’s certain to expand on his lead. The previous record-holder was Blake Wheeler, who retired in July 2025.

Hockey isn’t just lighting the lamp, but Scheifele has cemented his case as the best Jet skater ever, at least right now. He’s been a key contributor every single time the team has made the playoffs (2015, 2018–2021, 2023–2025) and has a 10-season streak of scoring at least 20 goals and 60 points. Under contract until the summer of 2031, he’s not going anywhere, either.