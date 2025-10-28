Oilers News & Rumours: Sorokin, Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman

The Edmonton Oilers are known for having slow starts to their campaigns, and their average October proves that to be true. They have done slightly better than in recent seasons, staying around average, but they still have some issues they need to work out before they can start to make a push for a playoff spot.

Related: Oilers Land Elvis Merzlikins in Suggested Goaltender Swap With Blue Jackets

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the Oilers being linked to Ilya Sorokin, who could be a long-shot trade target, the hot start from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and the imminent return of Zach Hyman.

Ilya Sorokin Listed as “Pipe Dream” Trade Target for Oilers

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff recently looked at some potential options for the Oilers. He looked at realistic targets, some long-shot targets, and even a couple of pipe dream targets. One name caught the attention of almost every fan, and that is New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Larkin also mentioned Juuse Saros and Joey Daccord among the pipe dream candidates, and all three of them don’t seem overly realistic. However, all three of their respective teams could consider moving them at the 2026 Trade Deadline if they are outside of the playoff picture and think they can bring back a huge trade package in return, but the reality is they’re unlikely options.

The more realistic options he mentioned included Elvis Merzlikins, John Gibson, Cam Talbot, and Tristan Jarry. The Oilers don’t seem to be in a rush to make changes to their goaltending right now, but the reality is, they may be forced to make some changes if they continue to struggle.

Stuart Skinner has played well out of the gate, while Calvin Pickard has not. Fixing their depth issue could be as simple as calling up Connor Ingram from the American Hockey League (AHL) when he is ready to make the jump back to the NHL, but if they don’t want to wait and want to make a change earlier, they may consider some other affordable options around the league, so Larkin pointing out some names has fans talking.

Nugent-Hopkins’ Having an Extremely Impressive Start

Oilers’ forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been a fan favourite since he joined the team when he was drafted back in 2011, and it seems inevitable that he will finish his career with the Oilers when all is said and done. After a slower offensive campaign for him last season, he has come out of the gates flying this time around.

Through his first ten games, he has scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points, maintaining just over a point-per-game average. He is tied for second on the team in points, second on the team in goals, and second on the team in assists.

After dealing with an injury in the playoffs last season, it’s impressive to see him start the season strong as he looks to help the Oilers push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Zach Hyman Return Imminent, Trade Incoming?

One of the updates many Oilers fans have been waiting for is the return of forward Zach Hyman. According to many sources, including head coach Kris Knoblauch, he could return in early November.

The only negative issue that comes with his return is that the Oilers have to try and find a way to become cap compliant, which could mean trading someone or risking losing someone on waivers. There isn’t much time for the Oilers to figure out how to activate Hyman, but they will have to make a decision quickly, since his return to the lineup could be the spark the team needs to finally turn their game around and start stacking up wins.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.