Colton Dach Continues Building On “Power Forward” Strengths

Colton Dach has been a cool story this season. Going into training camp, there was no guarantee he would make the opening night roster.

But then he did. There was also no guarantee he would be a top-line player, even though the organization always saw that potential- but he played there, too.

22-year-old Dach continues to build the “power forward” persona the Chicago Blackhawks hoped to see.

How Dach’s Game is Progressing With Blackhawks

Dach had a goal in mind dating back to the Rockford IceHogs playoff run in May. He got a taste of NHL hockey in January, and his goal was to work over the summer and return ready to make the team. He ended up being one of the standouts in training camp and is now an NHL regular.

He started the season on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev. Then, he was moved to the top line with Connor Bedard and André Burakovsky, and most recently started with Dickinson and Ryan Donato. So, he has been used in different ways in the lineup, and that is something head coach Jeff Blashill likes about his game: his versatility.

I asked Dach recently about his adaptability in the lineup, “I think throughout my career, I’ve always been able to do that- being versatile. I kind of played every position growing up on the forward side of it. So, I think that really helped, being able to kind of just fit in anywhere in the lineup. I have the ability to play with the top guys, and I think I have the ability to go down and be a hardworking guy on a checking line, as well. I think the last game against Tampa (Oct. 23), we did a pretty good job of keeping their top line in the d-zone, and just kind of forecheck them, and make turnovers. Make their life frustrating.”

Colton Dach, Chicago Blackhawks (David Banks-Imagn Images)

In 10 games, Dach has had ups and downs, as par for the course with development. But, like anything else, that is where consistency comes in. He told me that trying to be consistent and knowing his role is what clicked for him this year, while emphasizing the things you must bring every night. Moreover, he mentioned the “non-negotiables,” including work ethic and the physical side.

The physicality clicked for Dach, who is sixth-best in the NHL in hits (44). Physicality can also lead to offense, as seen in the Blackhawks’ game against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 9, when Connor Bedard scored. Bedard said during the first intermission of the game about the goal, “I think it just all starts with Dacher. He took a pretty big hit, I think he said. But he’s willing to do that; go get the puck back…”

As far as combining the physicality with offense, Dach had a significant game in their 7-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 28. He opened the scoring for the Blackhawks for his first goal of the season off a rebound from Senators’ goaltender Linus Ullmark. He also had six hits, two blocks, and a takeaway in 17:03 minutes of ice time.

That is an ideal stat line for an emerging power forward, and Blashill was pleased after the game.

“I think Dacher has done a good job, really, the last two games. I thought the last game, his first period was really good. I thought he did a lot of things that power forwards do. Tonight, he’s at the net. I thought he’s done it. He’s been physical. I think he’s like in the top-five in hits in the league. All those things that are important that don’t always show up in the score sheet.

Blashill continued, “I know for him, probably, the score helps him- kind of [get] that confidence in it, and it’s an important factor. But I think Colton’s done a good job. I’ve been a fan of his approach and what he is. And he is different than a lot of our players. He’s a big, strong power forward.”

The Blackhawks continue to roll with a 5-3-2 record, but the players want more. For Dach, he knows his place, and how he progresses will be one to monitor.

It has been nice for him to take everything in, including facing his brother, Kirby Dach, and the Montreal Canadiens at the Blackhawks’ home opener, with his family in town.

Yet, the working mindset remains, “Got to keep working every day and enjoy it at the same time.”