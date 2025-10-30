Projected Lineups for Devils vs Sharks –10/30/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (8-2-0) at SHARKS (2-6-2)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes — Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Latest for THW:

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund

Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow — Patrick Giles — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Michael Misa, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Mukhamadullin was activated off injured reserve and will play for the first time since Oct. 9; he missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Gaudette, a forward, was placed on IR in a corresponding move. … Giles will make his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Misa, a center, and Desharnais, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW: