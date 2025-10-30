Projected Lineups for Devils vs Sharks –10/30/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (8-2-0) at SHARKS (2-6-2)
10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes — Seamus Casey
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow — Patrick Giles — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Michael Misa, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Mukhamadullin was activated off injured reserve and will play for the first time since Oct. 9; he missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Gaudette, a forward, was placed on IR in a corresponding move. … Giles will make his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Misa, a center, and Desharnais, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch.
