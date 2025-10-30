Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Jets –10/30/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (5-3-2) at JETS (7-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks could once again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after missing a 7-3 win in Ottawa on Tuesday with an upper body injury.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Lowry will not play Thursday but Jets coach Scott Arniel said the center is nearing a return. … Perfetti, a center, and Samberg, a defenseman, each skated for the first time with their teammates in noncontact jerseys on Thursday.

