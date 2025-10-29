Jets Take Down Wild 4-3 in Overtime

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, Oct. 28, in their first of four meetings this season. The Wild remained without Zach Bogosian, Mats Zuccarello, and Nico Sturm, but they had Marcus Foligno back after he missed their previous game. The injured Jets were Adam Lowry, Dylan Samberg, and Cole Perfetti. Both teams were coming off losses, the Wild to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Oct. 26, and the Jets lost to the Utah Mammoth also on Sunday.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild, while Connor Hellebuyck was in the net for the Jets. The game started in favor of the Jets, but the Wild fought back to tie it going into the final period. Both teams registered a goal in the third to make it 3-3, and overtime was required. The Jets scored under a minute into overtime to take the win 4-3. This moved the Wild to a record of 3-5-3 and the Jets to 7-3-0.

Game Recap

The Jets got on the scoreboard first with two goals 22 seconds apart, and both of them were from odd bounces. The first goal was scored by Gabriel Vilardi after a shot from the point bounced off his chest and onto his stick, where he shot it past Gustavsson. He was assisted by Logan Stanley and Neal Pionk.

The second goal was another odd deflection that looked like it was going to miss the net, but instead went in. It was scored by Vladislav Namestnikov, and he was assisted by Pionk and Stanley to make it 2-0. Despite some close calls for both sides as the period went on, those were the only two goals, and the Jets took the lead into the second period.

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is congratulated by his teammates (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

The Wild responded in the second with a goal by Kirill Kaprizov to get his team back within one. He was assisted by Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon to make it 2-1. The Wild tied it up later in the period when a shot hit the glass and bounced off Hellebucyk into the net. The goal was tallied by Brock Faber, and he was assisted by Marco Rossi and Vinnie Hinostroza. That was the final goal of the period, and the teams went into the final period tied 2-2.

The Wild took their first lead of the game early in the third period on a power play. The goal was scored by Marcus Johansson, and he was assisted by Faber and Rossi to make it 3-2. The Jets answered back later in the period with a goal by Nino Neiderreiter. He was assisted by Gustav Nyquist and Morgan Barron to make it 3-3. Those were the only goals of the third, and overtime was required to determine a winner. The Jets got the game-winner 46 seconds into overtime from Kyle Connor. He was assisted by Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey.

The Wild will continue their homestand on Thursday, Oct. 30, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets will head back home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday as well.