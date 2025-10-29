Lightning Extend Winning Streak with Take Down of Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their third straight win when they took down the Nashville Predators, 5-2, on Tuesday night. In the latest matchup with former captain Steven Stamkos, they picked up the win again.

Depth played a key role in the Lightning’s win. Nine players got their names on the stat sheet, including a rookie who scored his first NHL goal. Lightning forward Charle-Edouard D’Astous scored his first in the winning effort.

First one in the league and boy is it B-E-A-UTIFUL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6kkLcCEr9t — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 29, 2025

Zemgus Girgensons opened the scoring in the game with his first goal of the season, halfway through the first period. This goal would be the lone score of the period. Brandon Hagel extended the league in the later minutes of the second period, making it 2-0 heading into the final period of play. Anthony Cirelli’s assist got him to his 300th career point.

The Predators cut the lead in half on Luke Evangelista’s first goal of the season. His goal was the only time either team capitalized on a power play in the game. D’Astous, with the aforementioned first career goal, made it a two-goal game again a couple of minutes later.

As the game got into the final minutes of regulation, Filip Forsberg made it a one-goal game again with the extra attacker on the ice. But Nikita Kucherov quickly scored the empty-net goal to put the dagger in. However, that wouldn’t be it for the scoring. Girgensons got things started, and he was able to pick up his second goal of the game to end it.

The Lightning are back on Thursday, heading back home to take on the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and it will be a nationally televised game on TNT. Meanwhile, the Predators will be back in action on Thursday as well. They head to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CDT.

Three Stars of the Game