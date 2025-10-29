Larkin Pots 2 Goals for Red Wings in 5-2 Victory Over the Blues

The Detroit Red Wings secured a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. This was the second and last game the two teams played against each other. The last one resulted in the Red Wings scoring six straight goals at home to win 6-4 over the Blues on Oct. 25. Starting goaltenders in this matchup were Jordan Binnington for the Blues and John Gibson for the Red Wings. Let’s go ahead and unpack what happened in this matchup.

First Period

The opening period of this game was full of scoring. The Blues struck first just 47 seconds into the game, as captain Brayden Schenn finished off a rebound shot from defenseman Colton Parayko (primary assist) to make it 1-0. Philip Broberg was credited with the secondary assist. Related: NHL Morning Recap – October 28, 2025

Then, just a little over 12 minutes later, the Red Wings evened the score at 1-1 as Ben Chiarot scored on a point shot that deflected off of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and in. Mason Appleton (primary assist) and Alex DeBrincat (secondary assist) assisted the goal.

It did not stop there. Less than a minute left in the first period, the Blues forward suffered a two-minute holding penalty, forcing a power play for the Red Wings.

About 15 seconds after the penalty was called, the Red Wings took the 2-1 lead on the power play, thanks to a tip-in goal by DeBrincat from defenseman Moritz Sieder’s blue line shot. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was credited with the secondary assist on this goal. Shots at the end of the period were 7-6 Red Wings.

Second Period

In the second period, the Red Wings dominated as they scored two unanswered goals. Larkin made it 3-1 on a tip-in goal generated by a set play assisted by Simon Edvinsson (primary) and Lucas Raymond (secondary assist).

With 7:04 left in the second, Red Wings forward Elmer Soderbolm received a pass from Michael Rasmussen in the slot, wide open, and shot it into the net to make it 4-1. James van Riemsdyk earned the secondary assist on the play as well. Final shots for the second period were 12-7 Red Wings.

Third Period

On both ends, the game got tighter for 15 minutes of the third period. Finally, at a time stamp of 15:36, the Blues answered back with some life as Pius Suter made a deep pass to Jordan Kyrou, who ripped a shot past Gibson to get the score to 4-2.

Then, to secure the lead and the victory, with 1:02 left in the game, Raymond passed to Larkin, who scored on the empty net. The shot total for the third period was 6-4, Red Wings. Final shots for the game were 22-20 Blues.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Red Wings will play one of two games on the West Coast road trip on Oct. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues will hope to get a victory against the Vancouver Canucks at home on Oct. 30 to snap their five-game losing streak.