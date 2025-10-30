Devils Look to Sweep Season Series vs. Sharks in San Jose

On Thursday, Oct. 30, the New Jersey Devils will take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Just six days prior, the two teams met at Prudential Center to play the first game of the season series. The Devils won 3-1 and are now hunting to close out the season series with a sweep.

In the Devils’ last game on Tuesday, Oct. 28, they lost 8-4 to the Colorado Avalanche. This game ended their eight-game winning streak. Now, New Jersey will be looking to get back into the win column.

The Sharks are about to play their second game of a four-game homestand. They also lost on Tuesday to the Los Angeles Kings.

Devils Storylines

Jacob Markstrom returned to the team on Tuesday after dealing with injury and had a less than stellar performance. However, not all the blame can be put on him. The entire team did not play well to start the game, and it cost them. Whether it is to rest Markstrom or to try to ensure a victory, the Devils will start Jake Allen tonight in San Jose.

Although the Devils had a rough go in Colorado, the team battled back hard and scored four unanswered goals in the second period to try and make a comeback. In the end, it wasn’t enough to get them the win. However, the Devils looked strong within this four-minute span. They need to play like they did there for a full 60 minutes.

Seamus Casey played his first game with the Devils this season after he was called up to the team following Brett Pesce’s injury. He had a rough performance against Colorado, including a pass to Victor Olofsson which resulted in his third goal of the game. Hopefully Casey shakes off the rust and has a better defensive game against San Jose.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Dawson Mercer, who is back on the second line alongside Timo Meier and Nico Hischier after playing a few games on the third line. He scored the third goal against Colorado and has been having a great start to the season thus far, currently sitting in fourth place on the Devils’ points leaderboard.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 8-2-0

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 9 goals (G), 5 assists (A), 14 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Nico Hischier – 2 G, 8 A, 10 P Dawson Mercer – 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 5-0-0, 1.93 goals-against average (GAA), .923 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 2-2-0, 5.13 GAA, .830 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00, .968 SV%

San Jose Sharks

Season Record: 2-6-2

Top Scorers:

Macklin Celebrini – 6 G, 10 A, 16 P William Eklund – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Will Smith – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Dmitry Orlov – 0 G, 8 A, 8 P Jeff Skinner – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Yaroslav Askarov – 1-4-1, 4.69 GAA, .844 SV% Alex Nedeljkovic – 1-2-1, 4.00 GAA, .875 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseni Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Brett Pesce, Cody Glass, Marc Mclaughlin, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev

Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Patrick Giles

Injured: Adam Gaudette, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Ellis

Devils Continue Their Trip Through California

After this contest, the Devils will continue their road trip and take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Nov. 1.