Martin Necas Signs 8-Year Extension With Avalanche

A deal they were hoping to get done sooner than later, the Colorado Avalanche and forward Martin Necas have agreed on an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million. The deal carries an annual average value (AAV) of $11.5 million and includes $60.4 million in signing bonuses.

Necas, who is just 26 years old, came over to the Avalanche on January 24 in the Mikko Rantanen deal last season and went on an offensive run with the team. He finished the season with 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games after the move and a total of 83 points in 79 games during the regular season.

He’s continued that offensive production to kick off his first full season with the Avalanche as well with seven goals and 13 points in 11 games to start the 2025-26 season, helping the Avalanche to a share of the Central Division lead early on.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Necas has an AHL Calder Cup win under his belt from back in 2019 with the Charlotte Checkers and also won an international title in the Czech Extraliga in 2016 with Kometa Brno.

So far, over his career, he has 131 goals and 339 points in 452 regular season games spanning over nine NHL seasons. He’s added 12 goals and 35 points in 66 playoff games, as well.

As for the extension, it will carry though to the 2034-35 season – making him the first Avalanche player signed beyond the 2031 season and a major piece to their core moving forward.