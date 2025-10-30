Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Blues –10/30/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the St.Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (5-6-0) at BLUES (3-6-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Mackenzie MacEachern
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
P.O Joseph — Tyler Myers
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev
Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Garland, a forward, and Hughes, a defenseman, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their three-game road trip, but each could rejoin the team for games against either the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and/or Nashville Predators on Monday. … MacEachern was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Oskar Sundqvist
Mathieu Joseph — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Thomas will miss his third straight game and remains day to day, but coach Jim Montgomery said the center is making progress toward a return. … Dvorsky was recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Wednesday and will play in his third NHL game.
