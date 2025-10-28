Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blues – 10/28/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Travis Hamonic

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Kane did not accompany the Red Wings to start their five-game road trip but he could join the team later; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. … Detroit could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier

Alexey Torpochenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … Thomas and Neighbours, each a forward, are questionable. Each missed a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

