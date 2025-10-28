Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blues – 10/28/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (6-3-0) at BLUES (3-5-1)
8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — James van Riemsdyk
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Kane did not accompany the Red Wings to start their five-game road trip but he could join the team later; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. … Detroit could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier
Alexey Torpochenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … Thomas and Neighbours, each a forward, are questionable. Each missed a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.
