NHL Morning Recap – October 28, 2025

Today, we will be looking at just the two games that were played on Oct. 27, 2025. Which includes Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the St. Louis Blues as well as David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins squaring off against the Ottawa Senators.

Blues 3 at Penguins 6

Crosby scores 1,700 and 1,701 career points as the Penguins beat the Blues 6-3.

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 0:39 – Bryan Rust (2) from Erik Karlsson (7), Filip Hallander (2)

P1 0:55 – Anthony Mantha (5) from Evgeni Malkin (13), Justin Brazeau (5)

P2 6:37 – Parker Wotherspoon (1) from Crosby (6), Karlsson (8)

P3 0:42 – Rust (3) from Karlsson (9), Crosby (7)

P3 16:39 – Crosby (7) from Rust (4)

P3 16:59 – Malkin (3) from Brazeau (6) – Empty Net

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 4:15 – Nick Bjugstad (2) from Nathan Walker (3), Tyler Tucker (3)

P1 15:43 – Jordan Kyrou (3) from Brayden Schenn (3), Dylan Holloway (3)

P3 4:35 – Mathieu Joseph (1) from Bjugstad (1)

Bruins 2 at Senators 7

Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each score twice as the Senators dominate the Bruins 7-2 on home ice.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 10:25 – Batherson (3) PP from Ridly Greig (3), Jake Sanderson (6)

P2 1:08 – Claude Giroux (2) from Michael Amadio (1), Shane Pinto (2)

P2 14:44 – Batherson (4) from Fabian Zetterlund (2), Lars Eller (3)

P3 0:13 – Stutzle (3) PP from Sanderson (7), Batherson (6)

P3 9:33 – Stutzle (4) PP from Sanderson (8), Dylan Cozens (4)

P3 12:22 – Nick Cousins (2) from Stutzle (6), Nick Jensen (3)

P3 13:04 – Zetterlund (1) PP from Thomas Chabot (4), David Perron (4)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 3:06 – Morgan Geekie (7) unassisted

P3 19:50 – Viktor Arvidsson (2) from Fraser Minten (1), Tanner Jeannot (2)