Projected Lineups for Jets vs Wild – 10/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (6-3-0) at WILD (3-5-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
Lowry, a forward, continues skating with the group after undergoing offseason surgery and is on track to return this month or in early November.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Zuccarello joined the group for the first time since sustaining an injury in training camp. The forward is on track to return in mid-November. … Foligno, who missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with an upper-body injury, is questionable, but took part in the morning skate.
