Projected Lineups for Jets vs Wild – 10/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (6-3-0) at WILD (3-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, continues skating with the group after undergoing offseason surgery and is on track to return this month or in early November.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Zuccarello joined the group for the first time since sustaining an injury in training camp. The forward is on track to return in mid-November. … Foligno, who missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with an upper-body injury, is questionable, but took part in the morning skate.

