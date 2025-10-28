Projected Lineups for Jets vs Wild – 10/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (6-3-0) at WILD (3-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Lowry, a forward, continues skating with the group after undergoing offseason surgery and is on track to return this month or in early November.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Zuccarello joined the group for the first time since sustaining an injury in training camp. The forward is on track to return in mid-November. … Foligno, who missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with an upper-body injury, is questionable, but took part in the morning skate.

