NHL Morning Recap – October 27, 2025

Avalanche 3 at Devils 4 – OT

Devils Goal Summary:

P1 9:09 – Arseny Gritsyuk (2) from Timo Meier (5)

P1 9:48 – Hughes (7) from Simon Nemec (5), Brenden Dillon (3)

P2 12:51 – Connor Brown (5) from Nemec (6)

OT 1:53 – Hughes (8) from Nemec (7)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 12:55 – Valeri Nichushkin (5) from Cale Makar (8), Victor Olofsson (5)

P1 17:03 – MacKinnon (7) from Artturi Lehkonen (7), Devon Toews (1)

P3 13:55 – Brock Nelson (2) from Ross Colton (3), Sam Malinski (4)

Golden Knights 1 at Lightning 2

Nikita Kucherov nets the overtime winner as the Lightning edge the Golden Knights.

Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 4:53 – Brandon Hagel (1) from Victor Hedman (8), Jake Guentzel (6)

OT 0:32 – Nikita Kucherov (3) from Hagel (4)

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 18:25 – William Karlsson (4) from Reilly Smith (1), Shea Theodore (3)

Sharks 6 at Wild 5 – OT

Macklin Celebrini scores the overtime winner as the Sharks outlast the Wild in a wild game.

Utah Mammoth goalie Vitek Vanecek is congratulated by his teammates on his win against the Winnipeg Jets (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 5:28 – William Eklund (3) from Macklin Celebrini (8), Dmitry Orlov (8)

P1 13:35 – Michael Misa (1) from Timothy Liljegren (1)

P2 11:15 – Eklund (4) from Philipp Kurashev (1)

P2 11:34 – Ryan Reaves (2) from Barclay Goodrow (1), Ty Dellandrea (4)

P3 7:52 – Tyler Toffoli (3) from Celebrini (9), Eklund (5)

OT 3:47 – Celebrini (6) unassisted

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 17:02 – Marcus Johansson (4) from Marco Rossi (6), Brock Faber (1)

P1 17:34 – Rossi (2) from Kirill Kaprizov (7)

P3 4:28 – Ryan Hartman (3) from Kaprizov (8), Faber (2)

P3 8:28 – Zeev Buium (2) from Hartman (2), Yakov Trenin (2)

P3 17:42 – Joel Eriksson Ek (2) from Kaprizov (9), Faber (3)

Mammoth 3 at Jets 2

Dylan Guenther’s third-period goal lifts Utah past the Jets for their seventh straight win in a row.

Jets Goal Summary:

P2 0:45 – Dylan DeMelo (1) from Josh Morrissey (6), Kyle Connor (7)

P2 15:09 – Mark Scheifele (8) from Morrissey (7), Gabriel Vilardi (6)

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 10:03 – Mikhail Sergachev (2) from Nick Schmaltz (9)

P2 11:07 – Michael Carcone (2) from Kailer Yamamoto (1), Nate Schmi“dt (2)

P3 14:24 – Dylan Guenther (5) from Logan Cooley (4), JJ Peterka (6)

Stars 3 at Predators 2

Mikko Rantanen’s power-play goal in the third gives the Stars the win.

Predators Goal Summary:

P1 8:02 – Jonathan Marchessault (3) from Ryan O’Reilly (4), Filip Forsberg (4)

P2 7:15 – Spencer Stastney (1) from Luke Evangelista (4), Justin Barron (3)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 9:36 – Oskar Back (1) from Radek Faksa (2), Thomas Harley (7)

P2 16:29 – Wyatt Johnston (6) from Jason Robertson (5)

P3 10:44 – Mikko Rantanen (4) from Mavrik Bourque (2), Robertson (6)

Kings 3 at Blackhawks 1

Kevin Fiala scores the game-winner as the Kings top the Blackhawks.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 7:04 – Connor Bedard (3) from Ilya Mikheyev (2)

Kings Goal Summary:

P2 3:30 – Alex Laferriere (2) from Corey Perry (1), Phillip Danault (3)

P2 4:54 – Kevin Fiala (5) from Brandt Clarke (4)

P3 18:52 – Joel Armia (2) from Adrian Kempe (8), Joel Edmundson (3) – Empty Net

Rangers 1 at Flames 5

Blake Coleman scores twice as the Flames pick up their first win since Oct. 8.

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 1:42 – Nazem Kadri (2) from Jonathan Huberdeau (1), Joel Hanley (1)

P1 9:21 – Kevin Bahl (1) from Morgan Frost (4), Kadri (5)

P2 12:28 – Yegor Sharangovich (1) from Connor Zary (1), Joel Farabee (3)

P3 6:42 – Blake Coleman (4) from Mikael Backlund (2)

P3 14:27 – Coleman (5) from Backlund (3)

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 9:31 – Noah Laba (1) from Will Cuylle (1), Vladislav Gavrikov (2)

Oilers 3 at Canucks 4 – OT

Kiefer Sherwood scores twice, including the overtime winner, as the Canucks take down the Oilers.

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 15:42 – Brock Boeser (4) from Evander Kane (4), Marcus Pettersson (1)

P2 2:22 – Elias Pettersson (3) PP from Filip Hronek (6), Conor Garland (7)

P2 19:19 – Kiefer Sherwood (5) from Boeser (1), Elias N. Pettersson (1)

OT 1:43 – Sherwood (6) from Boeser (2), Garland (8)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 16:32 – Leon Draisaitl (6) from Evan Bouchard (3), Jack Roslovic (2)

P3 1:21 – Jack Roslovic (1) from Vasily Podkolzin (4)

P3 14:57 – Draisaitl (7) PP from McDavid (11), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (6)