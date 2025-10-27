Sherwood’s 2 Goals Lead Canucks to 4-3 Overtime Victory Over the Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks hosted the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Sunday night for the second half of a back-to-back for both teams. The Canucks were coming off a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, while the Oilers fell to the Kraken 3-2.

The Canucks got another standout game from Kiefer Sherwood, who scored twice, including the overtime winner, to push his team past the Oilers 4-3. They also got strong efforts from Elias Pettersson, who scored for the second night in a row, and Brock Boeser, who led the way with three points (one goal, two assists). The Oilers countered with two goals from Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic, who tallied for the first time with his new team, as they came back from 3-1 to force overtime. Here is your game recap.

Game Recap

The first period was a back-and-forth track meet that saw both Calvin Pickard and Thatcher Demko have to make some solid saves. Akin to the style of the game, the Canucks opened the scoring off the rush when Evander Kane beat Ty Emberson to the puck and fed Boeser for his fourth of the season. Taking the backhand pass from Kane, Boeser used a backhand shot of his own to beat Pickard five-hole. The rest of the period was more back-and-forth play, with the Oilers outshooting the Canucks 13-8. The Oilers got the only power play of the frame, which the Canucks killed, along with a couple shorthanded chances from Sherwood and Jake DeBrusk.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates the overtime win with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers (Simon Fearn-Imagn Images)

The Canucks extended their lead to two on their first power play of the game in the second, courtesy of Pettersson and his vintage one-timer. Then, they thought they had gone ahead 3-0, with Sherwood’s fifth of the season, but it was eventually called back on a coach’s challenge due to Tyler Myers being offside. The score remained 2-0 until Draisaitl scored on a breakaway off a perfect pass by Evan Bouchard, pulling the Oilers within one. But in the final minute of the period, Sherwood put the Canucks back up by two, on an absolute beauty of a goal, bursting into the zone, dancing veteran Mattias Ekholm and snapping a wrist shot far side on Pickard. The period ended with the Canucks up 3-1 and still trailing on the shot clock 20-18.

For the second night in a row, the Canucks held a lead heading into the third and allowed the opposition to come back and tie it. But this time, they didn’t lose. The Oilers came roaring back in the final frame with goals from Roslovic and Draisaitl to force overtime, but early in the extra period, Sherwood capped off his strong game with his second of the night to send fans home happy with a 4-3 victory. In the process, the Canucks snapped their three-game losing streak after losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators and Canadiens.

What’s Next?

The Canucks will wrap up their three-game homestand with a visit from J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers on Tuesday, while the Oilers return to Edmonton to face the red-hot Utah Mammoth that same night.