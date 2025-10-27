Flames Snap 8-Game Losing Streak With Win Over the Rangers

On Sunday evening, we saw the struggling Calgary Flames host the New York Rangers, who were coming off a loss in which they gave the San Jose Sharks their first win of the season. This may have been an encouraging sign going into the game, had it not been for the Flames entering on an eight-game losing streak since their season opener.

Game Recap

Nazem Kadri opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game for the Flames, on a creative give-and-go play between him and Jonathan Huberdeau, which Kadri capped off, firing a wrist shot that beat Igor Shesterkin’s glove.

Just before the halfway mark of the first frame, the Flames extended their lead to two on Kevin Bahl’s first goal of the season, which came on another top-shelf wrist shot from distance, which beat Shesterkin’s glove again.

However, the two-goal lead did not last long, with the Rangers responding 10 seconds later as Noah Laba scored his first career NHL goal in his 10th career game.

Laba’s first NHL goal = a beauty. pic.twitter.com/dq15lZVrpN — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 27, 2025

The second half of the first period stayed scoreless, but the Flames would extend the lead back to two just over halfway through the second frame on Yegor Sharangovich’s first goal of the season. With an assist on the goal, Connor Zary snapped an eight-game pointless streak.

The Flames then extended their lead to four with two goals from Blake Coleman in the third period. The first came shorthanded on a two-on-one give-and-go play with Mikael Backlund, and the second went in on a lengthy shot from the boards and was also assisted by Backlund to close out a 5-1 victory for the Flames.

It was the first game this season in which the Flames scored more than three goals. Now, with eight goals in their last two games, that matches their total of goals scored in their previous six games.

The only other time these two teams will square off this season will be in early March at Madison Square Garden. Before that, the Flames will be back in action on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Rangers play later that same night on the road against the Vancouver Canucks.