Mammoth Edge Jets 3-2 in Tight Battle at Canada Life Centre

The Utah Mammoth extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, but this one could’ve gone either way. Both teams traded momentum swings across three competitive periods in what felt like a playoff-caliber matchup.

Game Recap

The opening 20 minutes were evenly played. Winnipeg controlled the tempo early, led by strong puck movement from Josh Morrissey and the top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi. The Jets peppered Vitek Vanecek with shots, testing his positioning on multiple rushes, but Utah’s netminder stood tall. On the other side, the Mammoth’s transition game started to click late in the frame, as Kailer Yamamoto and Logan Cooley generated chances off the rush. Still, the period ended scoreless, with both goaltenders showing midseason form.

Utah Winnipeg Jets forward Tanner Pearson jostles for position with Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Maatta (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

The middle frame brought all the offense. Just 45 seconds in, Dylan DeMelo gave Winnipeg the lead with a seeing-eye slap shot through traffic that beat Vanecek clean. The goal energized the crowd and seemed to tilt momentum toward the home side — but Utah responded exactly the way top teams do.

At 10:03, Mikhail Sergachev tied the game on the power play, wiring a shot from the point after Nick Schmaltz’s faceoff win. Barely a minute later, Michael Carcone finished off a two-on-one rush set up by Yamamoto to give the Mammoth their first lead. The Jets, refusing to fold, struck back at 15:09 on their own power play, as Scheifele’s low wrist shot through a screen found its way past Vanecek to even the score at 2-2.

The period ended with the game wide open — both teams exchanging odd-man rushes and showcasing speed, puck control, and creativity.

The third was defined by structure and execution. Winnipeg tried to establish zone time early, but Utah clamped down defensively. With just over five minutes remaining, Dylan Guenther delivered the decisive blow, ripping a one-timer off a backhand feed from Cooley after a hard forecheck by JJ Peterka.

The Jets pushed back late, pulling Connor Hellebuyck for the extra attacker, but couldn’t find the equalizer. Utah’s defensive zone coverage and timely clears preserved the lead as Vanecek finished with 28 saves, while Hellebuyck turned aside 29 in defeat.

Going Forward

From Utah’s perspective, the win was another testament to their resilience. The Mammoth answered every challenge, turned momentum in their favor, and executed in clutch moments — hallmarks of a confident team on a roll.

From Winnipeg’s side, this was a missed opportunity but hardly a step backward. They outshot and out-possessed Utah for much of the night but struggled to convert key chances. Their power play looked sharp, and defensive structure solid, yet lapses in transition hurt them.

Ultimately, this matchup showcased two teams with similar intensity but slightly different finishing touches. Utah left with two points and growing belief in their system; Winnipeg left knowing they can play toe-to-toe with one of the league’s hottest clubs — they just need a bounce or two to go their way next time.