Kings Overcome Blackhawks 3-1 in Close Sunday Night Battle

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, Oct. 26 at the United Center. Coming into this contest, the Blackhawks were 4-0-1 in their last five games, trying to add to their winning streak. The Kings were a commendable 2-0-1 in their last three contests, having gone past regulation in all three matchups. They were also on the second half of back-to-back games.

The Kings ended up coming out on top, winning this contest 3-1.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks struck first with a goal early in the first period. It was Connor Bedard‘s third goal of the season, and Ilya Mikheyev‘s second assist of the season.

Connor Bedard tips Ilya Mikheyev's shot to the net, and the puck goes off Anton Forsberg's skate and in.



It's Bedard's third goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/7pDtNcW02Q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 26, 2025

The goal wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done. Neither team was able to capitalize on power play chances in the first (the Hawks had two and the Kings had one). Shots were 11-6 for the Hawks at the end of the frame.

Connor Bedard scored his 3rd goal of the season against the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Kings rallied in the second frame, scoring two goals in a matter of 1:25 minutes, one by Alex Laferriere and the other by Kevin Fiala. Here’s the Laferriere goal that got things started for the Kings.

What a Lafreakin' shot pic.twitter.com/T3wHM66efO — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 27, 2025

Early in the third, the Blackhawks lost forward Mikheyev after his shoulder took the brunt of a fall into the boards. Playing with seven defensemen on the night, they were down to 10 forwards to defend a 2-1 lead by the Kings.

The Blackhawks couldn’t overcome, and the Kings’ Joel Armia scored the empty net goal to seal the deal.

That's Big Goal Armia to you pic.twitter.com/k2G8lid9iZ — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 27, 2025

It was a fast, furious and fun third period, but the Kings came out on top in the end. They stifled the Blackhawks’ attempt to even the score.

Related – Nick Foligno’s “It’s My 2nd Family” Quote Shows Blackhawks’ Dedication to Community Building

What’s Next

The Blackhawks, now 4-5-2 will host the Ottawa Senators (currently 4-4-1) on Tuesday (Oct. 28) before heading out on a six-game road trip. The Kings (currently 4-3-3), will end their five-game road trip on Tuesday versus the San Jose Sharks, who are only 2-5-2 on the season. Los Angeles will then have the advantage of four contests on home ice.