Sharks’ Celebrini Scores in Overtime to Take Down Wild 6-5

The Minnesota Wild hosted the San Jose Sharks on Sunday evening, Oct. 26, on the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Utah Mammoth in the first half. The Wild added another player to their injury list as Marcus Foligno was out with an upper-body injury he received in their loss to the Mammoth the day prior. The Sharks were without John Klingberg and Nick Leddy.

Jesper Wallstedt was in the net for the Wild while Yaroslav Askarov was in the net for the Sharks. The game started out with the Sharks jumping to a lead, but the Wild fought back not once but twice throughout the game and forced overtime. The Wild controlled the overtime, but it was the Sharks who came out on top 6-5. This moved the Wild’s record to 3-5-2, and the Sharks to 2-5-2.

Game Recap

The Sharks got on the scoreboard first with a power play goal from William Eklund. He was assisted by Macklin Celebrini and Dmitry Orlov to make it 1-0. That gave the Sharks momentum, and they scored another goal over halfway into the period to make it 2-0. The goal was scored by Michael Misa, the first of his NHL career, and he was assisted by Timothy Liljegren.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Wild answered back with a power play goal of their own late in the period by Marcus Johansson. He was assisted by Marco Rossi and Brock Faber to make it 2-1. The Wild added another goal 32 seconds later to tie it up 2-2. The goal was scored by Rossi, and the lone assist went to Kirill Kaprizov. That was the final goal of the period, and they went into the second tied.

The Sharks jumped to another two-goal lead in the second half of the middle period to make it 4-2. The first goal was scored by Eklund, his second of the game, and he was assisted by Philipp Kurashev. The second goal was scored by Ryan Reaves, and he was assisted by Barclay Goodrow and Ty Dellandrea. Those were the only goals of the second period, and the Sharks took the lead into the final period.

The Wild scored first in the third period as Ryan Hartman tallied one on the power play to pull his team back within one. He was assisted by Kaprizov and Faber to make it 4-3. The Sharks responded on their own power play to make it 5-3. The goal was scored by Tyler Toffoli, who was assisted by Celebrini and Eklund. An odd bounce off a Sharks player that went up and over their goaltender got the Wild back within a goal. It was scored by Zeev Buium, and he was assisted by Hartman and Yakov Trenin.

The Wild scored again with just over two minutes to go in the third to tie the game 5-5. The goal was scored by Joel Eriksson Ek, who tipped a point shot past the goaltender. He was assisted by Kaprizov and Faber, each with their third assists of the night. That goal forced overtime, and although the Wild controlled possession for the majority of it, they couldn’t get the win. Celebrini scored on a breakaway and secured the 6-5 win for the Sharks.

The Wild will continue their homestand on Tuesday, Oct. 28, when they host a division rival, the Winnipeg Jets. The Sharks will head back home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.