Lightning Take Down Golden Knights, Pick Up First OT Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished off a strong weekend of Western Conference play, beating the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1. This game was the first time this season they won in overtime, as well as winning back-to-back games. These wins on home ice come after starting 0-3-0.

After a 5-0-2 start, the Golden Knights have dropped consecutive games in regulation. Both happened to come on a road trip to the Sunshine State, being blanked by the Florida Panthers the night before.

Game Recap

Both scores in regulation came during the first period of play. Brandon Hagel picked up his first goal of the season to open the scoring. After Jake Guentzel’s shot was saved by Golden Knights goalie Carl Lindbom, Hagel took the rebound and flipped it top shelf to get the Lightning on the board.

William Karlsson tied it up, 1-1, in the final minutes of the first. The Golden Knights quickly went the full length of the ice to set him up for a snapshot from the left circle.

For the most part, the Lightning controlled the game. They outshot the Golden Knights 27-9 in the middle of the third period. They looked like they had a chance to take the lead on a goal by Nikita Kucherov, but it was overturned on review, which determined it was offside.

A couple of power-play opportunities helped tip the momentum back in Vegas’ favor. The Lightning’s strong penalty kill held them off to get the game to overtime.

The Golden Knights won the faceoff to start overtime, but the Lightning were able to set up the game-winner once they touched the puck. Hagel broke up Vegas’ offensive attack. He and Kucherov sent it back and forth to each other as they went on the offensive attack. Kucherov snapped a pass from Hagel to the back of the net to win it.

GUESS WHO 📞



Nikita Kucherov scores in @Energizer OT to win it for the @TBLightning! pic.twitter.com/OQ7qd11h0S — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

After being denied a goal in the third, Kucherov still managed to get the game-winner. It makes for a good follow-up to getting his 1,000th point the night before.

The Lightning head to Nashville to face the Predators on Tuesday for a 7:45 p.m. EDT puck drop. The Golden Knights head up to Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. PDT.