Devils Re-Assign Nico Daws, Recall Seamus Casey

The New Jersey Devils have announced several roster transactions, following their 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche. Goaltender Nico Daws has been re-assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL), and defenseman Seamus Casey has been recalled from the Utica Comets.

It was only a matter of time before Daws made his return to the AHL. Jacob Markstrom backed up Jake Allen on Sunday afternoon — a strong sign that the return of their starting goalie is right around the corner.

#NEWS: We have assigned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/r56jvXu35t — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2025

Daws cleared waivers at the beginning of the month, posting a .963 save percentage (SV%) in one game with the Comets before being recalled by the Devils. He played just one game at the NHL level, but led the team to an impressive 4-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild, making a total of 29 saves.

Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Casey has yet another opportunity to prove himself, following an injury to veteran defenseman Brett Pesce. Per team reporter Amanda Stein, Pesce will not travel on the team’s upcoming road trip after suffering an upper-body injury against the Avalanche.

The 21-year-old is certainly no stranger to stepping up during the Devils’ times of need. Last season, Casey played a total of 14 NHL games, during which he tallied four goals and four assists. His skills and offensive flair were a welcome addition, and he was recalled twice throughout the 2024-25 season. He also saw 9:13 of ice time in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, after the team faced numerous injuries to their blue line.

Casey and the Devils will be back in action against the Avalanche on Tuesday night, kicking off a four-game road trip.