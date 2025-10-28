Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Predators – 10/28/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (3-4-2) at PREDATORS (4-4-2)

7:45 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Raddysh will miss the game because of the birth of his child.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Stamkos will play at center for the second game in a row after starting the season at left wing.

Latest for THW: