Projected Lineups for Stars vs. Predators – 10/26/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (4-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Hintz will not play after the center left 10:05 into the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday after being hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards. Back was activated off injured reserve.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Tyson Jost

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Annunen could start for the Predators after Saros made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

