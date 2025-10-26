Projected Lineups for Stars vs. Predators – 10/26/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (4-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Hintz will not play after the center left 10:05 into the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday after being hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards. Back was activated off injured reserve.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Tyson Jost
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Annunen could start for the Predators after Saros made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
