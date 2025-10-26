Projected Lineups for Kings vs. Blackhawks – 10/26/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (3-3-3) at BLACKHAWKS (4-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The only expected lineup change is Forsberg getting the start after Kuemper made 21 saves against the Predators.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Colton Dach– Ryan Greene–– Jason Dickinson

Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)

Status report

Bertuzzi, a forward, did not practice Saturday or take part in the morning skate and will miss a game for the first time this season. … Soderblom will play for the first time since Oct. 15 after Knight made three straight starts.

