Projected Lineups for Kings vs. Blackhawks – 10/26/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (3-3-3) at BLACKHAWKS (4-2-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The only expected lineup change is Forsberg getting the start after Kuemper made 21 saves against the Predators.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Colton Dach– Ryan Greene–– Jason Dickinson
Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)
Status report
Bertuzzi, a forward, did not practice Saturday or take part in the morning skate and will miss a game for the first time this season. … Soderblom will play for the first time since Oct. 15 after Knight made three straight starts.
