Projected Lineups for Kings vs. Predators – 10/25/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (3-3-2) at PREDATORS (3-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Kopitar will return after missing four games with a foot injury; he will play on a line with Kuzmenko and Kempe.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Josi will not play and is week to week; the injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which the defenseman was diagnosed with late last season. … Hague will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has not played this season because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.

