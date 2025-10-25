Projected Lineups for Kings vs. Predators – 10/25/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (3-3-2) at PREDATORS (3-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
Kopitar will return after missing four games with a foot injury; he will play on a line with Kuzmenko and Kempe.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Josi will not play and is week to week; the injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which the defenseman was diagnosed with late last season. … Hague will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has not played this season because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.
