Projected Lineups for Kings vs. Predators – 10/25/25

by

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. 

KINGS (3-3-2) at PREDATORS (3-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Kopitar will return after missing four games with a foot injury; he will play on a line with Kuzmenko and Kempe.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Josi will not play and is week to week; the injury is not related to Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, which the defenseman was diagnosed with late last season. … Hague will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has not played this season because of an upper-body injury sustained during a preseason game.

