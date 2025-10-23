Projected Lineups for Kings vs Stars – 10/23/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (2-3-2) at STARS (3-3-0)

9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Anze Kopitar (foot)

Status report

Los Angeles held an optional morning skate. … Kings goalie Pheonix Copley was placed on waivers on Wednesday.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne — Tyler Seguin — Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Duchene, a forward, will miss his third game in the past four since a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14.

