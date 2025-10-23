Projected Lineups for Kings vs Stars – 10/23/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (2-3-2) at STARS (3-3-0)
9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Anze Kopitar (foot)
Status report
Los Angeles held an optional morning skate. … Kings goalie Pheonix Copley was placed on waivers on Wednesday.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne — Tyler Seguin — Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Duchene, a forward, will miss his third game in the past four since a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14.
