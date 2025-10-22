Adrian Kempe Scores Overtime Winner in Kings’ 2-1 Victory Over Blues

The St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings had their first matchup of the season on Tuesday night. After a hard-fought battle, the Kings took victory over the Blues 2-1 in overtime. Let’s recap how the game unfolded in this intense showdown.

First Period

The game opened quietly, with very few scoring chances. Both teams went on the power play, but they did not score any goals. The period ended with a shot total of 10-5 Kings.

Second Period

The second period was more action-packed. Blues defenseman Justin Faulk turned over the puck on a bad pass, which was intercepted by Kings forward Adrian Kempe, who assisted Alex Laferriere, who scored on a breakaway at a time stamp of 18:13, making it 1-0 Kings.

Related: Projected Lineups for Kings vs Blues –10/21/25

More action unfolded in the second period. With about 6:12 left in the period, Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Jeff Malott, sending them both to the penalty box for five minutes for fighting. Nonetheless, the period ended with no other goals after that, and the shot count at the end was 9-3 Kings.

Third Period

Entering the third period, the Blues earned their third power play of the game, and it helped as Faulk ripped a shot past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper for a power play goal on a pass from Robert Thomas (primary assist) and Jordan Kyrou (secondary assist) to tie the game 1-1.

There were no goals after that from either team, and they headed into overtime. Shots at the end of the third were 10-7 Blues.

Overtime

The Blues jumped out quickly from the minute the puck dropped in overtime. Pavel Buchnevich had an open breakaway opportunity but missed. Then, afterward, Buchnevich suffered a hooking penalty, giving the Kings the four-on-three man advantage. The Kings used the power play, and Adrian Kempe scored the overtime winning goal on a one-time pass from Andrei Kuzmenko for the 2-1 final score. Kevin Fiala was credited with the secondary assist. The final shot total for the game was 21-18, Kings.

Oct 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (14) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Kings now have the lead in the season series against the Blues, and they will meet again on Jan. 24 in St. Louis. This is the Blues’ first overtime loss of the season, moving them to a record of 3-2-1, while the Kings move to 2-3-2.