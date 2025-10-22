Penguins’ Kris Letang Records 600th Career Assist

Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Kris Letang has recorded his 600th career assist tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Related: Penguins News & Rumors: Crosby’s Milestone, Rust’s Future & More

Letang, 38, has had quite the career as a member of the Penguins. He has achieved plenty of accomplishments including winning three Stanley Cup, playing in 1,000 NHL games and now hitting the 600 career-assist marker. There is truly no doubt that he will one day hear his name in the Hall of Fame alongside his best friends, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Letang’s Storied Career Continues With the Penguins

For most Penguins fans, there are a handful of names that come to mind when talking about the best players in franchise history. Crosby, Malkin, Jaromir Jagr, and of course, Mario Lemieux. But when you specfically talk about defensemen, Letang would find his name at the top of that list. Some may argue that Paul Coffey should number one, but it has to go to Letang.

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has played in 1,167 games over 20 seasons, scored 175 goals, 600 assists for 775 points. He has 335 more points than the next highest scoring defensemen in franchise history, which ironically is Coffey. He played a vital part in them winning back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017 as well as the one in 2009. He has also overcome life-changing injuries, including strokes and continued to play and be a massive part of the organization. It’s amazing to see, but it’s even better to see what other accomplishments he can hit before he decides to hang up his skates for good.