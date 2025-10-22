NHL Morning Recap – October 22, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the nine games that were played on Oct. 21, 2025. Which includes the Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils in Toronto to face Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs. As well as an-all Canadian matchup between the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers, and more.

With that, enjoy the NHL Morning Recap.

Sharks 3 at Islander s 4

Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders hand the San Jose Sharks their sixth straight loss as they remain winless.

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 8:29 – Colin Graf (1) from Ty Dellandrea (3)

P1 14:16 – Adam Gaudette (2) from Michael Misa (1), Graf (1)

P3 10:16 Macklin Celebrini (2) from Dmitri Orlov (5), Mario Ferraro (1)

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 9:26 – Bo Horvat (5) from Mathew Barzal (4), Schaefer (5)

P1 10:30 Casey Cizikas (1) unassisted

P1 19:28 – Emil Heineman (3) from Andres Lee (2), Maxim Shabanov (2)

P2 6:38 – Schaefer (2) from Anthony Duclair (1), Kyle Palmieri (3)

Devils 5 at Maple Leafs 2

The Devils get the better of the Maple Leafs 5-2,, thanks to a hat-trick from Hughes.

Devils Goal Summary:

P2 1:27 – Hughes (4) from Jesper Bratt (5), Brett Pesce (3)

P2 3:20 – Cody Glass (2) from Timo Meier (3), Luke Hughes (5)

P2 4:54 – Brenden Dillon (1) from Luke Glendening (2), Arseni Gritsyuk (4)

P2 16:17 – Hughes (5), Bratt (6), Simon Nemec (3)

P3 19:30 – Hughes (6) from Bratt (7) – Empty Net

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 6:36 – John Tavares (4) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (4), William Nylander (10)

P2 7:03 – Mattias Maccelli (1) from Nylander (11), Tavares (5)

Kraken 1 at Capitals 4

The Washington Capitals hand the Seattle Kraken their second straight loss in regulation, by a score of 4-1.

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Kraken Goal Summary:

P3 3:50 – Jaden Schwartz (2) from Ben Meyers (1)

Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 8:30 – Nic Dowd (1) from John Carlsson (4), Brandon Duhaime (1)

P2 0:25 – Ryan Leonard (3) from Aliaksei Protas (3), Martin Fehervary (3)

P2 1:25 – Jakob Chychrun (3) from Alex Ovechkin (4), Dylan Strome (7)

P3 19:10 – Tom Wilson (4) from Dowd (1), Protas (4) – Empty Net

Canucks 1 at Penguins 5

Kris Letang records his 600th career-assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins tops the Vancouver Canucks 5-1.

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 1:18 – Conor Garland (2) from Elias Pettersson (3), Filip Hronek (4)

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 11:39 – Connor Dewar (2) from Parker Wotherspoon (3), Noal Acciari (2)

P2 14:21 – Tommy Novak (1) from Letang (2), Justin Brazeau (2)

P2 16:18 – Sidney Crosby (4) from Rickard Rakell (4)

P2 17:29 – Anthony Mantha (3) from Evgeni Malkin (8), Brazeau (3)

P3 5:56 – Brazeau (5) from Mantha (3), Letang (3)

Oilers 3 at Senators 2 – OT

The Oilers gave up a 2-0 lead but manage to win it in overtime, 3-2.

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 16:31 – Connor McDavid (1) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3), Evan Bouchard (1)

P2 0:49 – Isaac Howard (1) from Leon Draisaitl (2)

OT 2:24 – Jake Walman (1) from Mattias Ekholm (2), Matthew Savoie (1)

Senators Goal Summary:

P3 0:13 – Dylan Cozens (4) from Drake Batherson (4)

P3 1:49 – Thomas Chabot (1) from David Perron (1)

Panthers 4 at Bruins 3

The Florida Panthers score a weird goal later to win in Brad Marchand’s return to Boston.

Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 1:01 – Mackie Samoskevich (2) from Marchand (4), Anton Lundell (4)

P2 2:01 – A.J. Greer (2) from Jonas Gadjovich (2)

P3 9:58 – Eetu Luostarinen (1) from Marchand (5), Aaron Ekblad (2)

P3 19:34 – Carter Verhaeghe (2) from Sam Bennett (1), Gustav Forsling

Kings 2 at Blues 1 – OT

The Los Angeles Kings score in overtime to lift them over the St. Louis Bues, 2-1.

Kings Goal Summary:

P1: Alex Laferriere (1) from Adrian Kempe (6)

OT 1:50 – Kempe (3) from Andrei Kuzmenko (3), Kevin Fiala (2)

Blues Goal Summary:

P3 2:18 – Justin Faulk (1) from Robert Thomas (2), Jordan Kyrou (3)

Ducks 5 at Predators 2

The Anaheim Ducks win again and move to 3-2-1 on the season, beating the Nashville Predators 5-2.

Anaheim Ducks Chris Kreider celebrates with Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

P1 8:52 – Ross Johnston (1) from Radko Gudas (2), Pavel Mintyukov (2)

P2 4:23 – Leo Carlsson (3) from Jacob Trouba (1), Cutter Gauthier (1)

P2 15:07 – Gaunthier (4) from Trouba (2)

P2 16:59 – Bennett Secnecke (3) from Mason McTavish (5), Johnston (1)

P3 11:40 – Troy Terry (1) from Ryan Poehling (1), Johnston (2)

Predators Goal Summary:

P1 14:29 – Tyson Jost (1) from Spencer Stastney (1), Justin Barron (1)

P2 6:39 – Filip Forsberg (2) from Roman Josi (4), Ryan O’Reilly (2)

Blue Jackets 5 at Stars 1

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ winning streak continues with 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 4:33 – Adam Fantilli (2) from Boone Jenner (4), Kent Johnson (1)

P1 18:42 – Jenner (2) from Charlie Coyle (3), Damon Severson (2)

P3 7:21 – Denton Mateychuk (1) from Yegor Chinakhov (1), Zach Aston-Reese (2)

P3 14:26 – Dmitri Voronkov (3) from Sean Monahan (1), Kirill Marchenko (3)

P3 17:00 – Johnson (2) from Fantilli (3) – Empty Net

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 11:58 – Tyler Seguin (2) from Colin Blackwell (1), Adam Erne (1)

Avalanche 3 at Mammoth 4 – OT

The Mammoth continue to roll and beat the Avalanche 4-3 in OT.

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 5:29 – Cale Makar (3) from Parker Kelly (1), Zakhar Bardakov (1)

P3 1:10 – Jack Drury (1) from Ross Colton (1)

P3 17:44 – Martin Necas (5) unassisted

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 9:17 – Nick Schmaltz (4) from Clayton Keller (6), Mikhail Sergachev (1)

P2 12:30 – Lawson Crouse (1) from Kevin Stenlund (1), Michael Carcone (1)

P3 5:20 – Sergachev (1) unassisted

OT 0:33 – Dylan Guenther (4) from Keller (7), Sergachev (2)