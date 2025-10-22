Oilers’ Isaac Howard Scores First NHL Goal

Edmonton Oilers’ rookie Issac Howard has scored his first NHL goal tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

The goal helped to extend the lead for the Oilers, after Connor McDavid opened the scoring. Howard was held pointless in his first five NHL games, but that is no longer the case after he scored his first of his young career.

Howard has Elite Level Potential

When Howard was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, there was a sense that he had the talent level that could push him into the elite category amongst NHL players. After he decided that he wasn’t wanting to play for the Lightning and was traded to the Oilers, it seemed all the most likely that he would reach that level.

Isaac Howard, Edmonton Oilers (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Over the first five games, he had been held pointless. However, he had chances and at times looked dangerous. There is a good chance that down the road, he will be one of the wingers on the line with McDavid. He has the talent to play on a top line and one day will. But for now, he is more worried about finding his game early in his rookie season and after that, he can worry about the rest.