Oilers’ Adam Henrique Plays 1,000th Career Game

Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique played his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday (Oct. 21) against the Ottawa Senators. The Oilers acquired him at the 2024 Trade Deadline, and he has played 110 games with the organization. The 35-year-old veteran has also played for the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks. He played 455 games with the Devils and another 435 with the Ducks.

Related: Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Senators – 10/21/25

The 2008 third-round pick has recorded 276 goals and 559 points heading into his milestone game. He has 19 goals and 38 points with the Oilers. He has been a top-six forward for most of his career, but has taken a reduced role in Edmonton, mainly as the third-line centre. In his 1,000th game, he was centring the fourth line with Isaac Howard and David Tomasek. However, he was in the starting lineup and got the first shift with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Oilers Arrived to the Rink in Style

The Oilers surprised Henrique by wearing custom shirts in honour of their teammate. The front of the shirt read “RICO” in a special racing font, a tribute to his love for NASCAR and motorsports. The back of the shirt featured milestones he has accomplished throughout his career, including where he was drafted and important dates, such as his first NHL goal.

Edmonton Oilers Adam Henrique celebrates a goal (Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The Oilers also came onto the ice for pregame warm-up, all wearing Henrique’s name and number on their jerseys. These were cool gestures by the organization, making this an unforgettable night for the veteran forward.

Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.