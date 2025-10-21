3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-1 Win Over Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Monday night, with a 4-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. It was a statement win for a banged-up roster that leaned on star forward Jack Eichel to maintain his hot streak alongside steady goaltending from Adin Hill and Akira Schmid, the latter of whom came in relief due to an injury.

Even as injuries pile up, the 2023 Stanley Cup champions showed that their depth, structure, and composure remain championship-caliber, and that their offense can shine even when pitted against an elite opponent.

1. The Knights Stay Golden on Offense Led by Jack Eichel

The Golden Knights came into Monday’s game riding a strong offensive wave. Eichel opened the scoring when his pass deflected in off a Hurricane defenseman, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period. That goal marked his sixth of the season as he continues to lead the league in scoring with 16 points.

The supporting cast also chipped in: Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored his seventh of the year, putting him in a three-way tie for the NHL lead. William Karlsson iced the game with an empty-netter, which marked another milestone for him with his 400th point with the team.

This offensive surge came against a Hurricanes squad that was the last remaining undefeated (5-0-0) squad (and our top-ranked team) heading into the contest. The Golden Knights broke that streak and established their ability to score against a step up in competition.

Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

They are clicking in transition, with Eichel’s playmaking setting the tone. But the team’s depth in scoring means they’re not reliant on just one line—a key advantage as the season progresses.

2. The Goaltending Woes May Have Been Overstated

When starting goaltender Adin Hill exited (after four saves) with a lower-body injury at 9:54 of the first period, the alarm bells sounded. However, Schmid entered and calmly stopped 22 of 23 shots, improving his record to 4-0-0 and helping Vegas hold the Hurricanes to a single goal.

“It’s hard and easy at the same time [to come into the game cold],” Schmid said via NHL.com. “You just jump in there. You don’t really overthink it too much, like you might do when you’re starting. You just kind of play and see how it goes.”

Schmid’s performance suggests that the perception of a vulnerable goaltending tandem may have been exaggerated, at least for now. While Hill’s injury is a concern, the Golden Knights showed they have the depth and composure in net to absorb that loss and still execute at a high level.

The hosts held a high-powered ‘Canes offense to one goal while changing goalies mid-game speaks to both the team’s overall defense and Schmid’s poise. The young netminder now has had two consecutive strong outings and continues to prove his stellar preseason performances were no fluke.

3. The Injuries Continue, But the Golden Knights Manage For Now

Heading into the game, the Golden Knights were without captain Mark Stone, who was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury on Monday and is considered week-to-week. On top of that, the club is already missing defenseman Noah Hanifin and center Brett Howden.

Yet despite the mounting absences, the Golden Knights demonstrated resilience after Hill left the game. They shuffled lines, leaned on depth players, and still produced at both ends of the ice. Stone’s absence means someone else must step up. The squad responded with balanced scoring and a tight defensive outing.

The willingness of the supporting cast to fill the void and maintain structure suggests that the Pacific Division leaders may be better positioned than most to weather this injury stretch. While the losses will inevitably matter over the long season, Monday’s performance reemphasizes just how well-balanced and deep the Golden Knights’ roster is.

What’s Next For the Golden Knights?

With the win, the Golden Knights stand atop the NHL with 12 points. They get a four-day break as they travel east to Florida, where they will face the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in a back-to-back set beginning on Saturday.