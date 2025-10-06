5 Depth Players Who Stole the Show in the Golden Knights’ Preseason

As the next NHL season looms, the Vegas Golden Knights’ preseason (Sept. 21 – Oct. 3) offered a crucible: fewer top stars and more opportunity for depth players to push their case. With the club going 3-4-0 in exhibitions, the games weren’t about results so much as answering (or making more) roster questions. In that mix, a handful of under-the-radar names stood out. These aren’t your marquee players. But they may be the ones earning a real crack at the roster and potentially the X-factors of the upcoming season.

What the Preseason Meant for the Team

Preseason isn’t when teams show who they are; it’s when they explore who they can be. With the big names resting or limited, these games drain away the guarantees and force the fringe players into the spotlight. For the Golden Knights, each tilt was a chance to test chemistry, work on line fits, see who’s ready for the bigger role, and prompt roster decisions.

The Golden Knights’ schedule was a grind. They opened with losses against division rivals in the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, eked out an overtime victory against the Utah Mammoth, edged the Sharks, split a back-to-back against the Colorado Avalanche, and closed with a 4-1 defeat to the Sharks. That back-and-forth pattern lets players shine, but also reveals vulnerabilities.

In these games, it wasn’t just about goals or highlights. It was about effort, consistency, and who made the most of their minutes.

A few lesser-known players stood out along the way. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Preseason Spotlight: 5 Notables to Watch for the Golden Knights

Lukas Cormier

A young defenseman with promise, Lukas Cormier stepped into a preseason opportunity and delivered. In the 2-1 win over the Sharks, he factored into the go-ahead goal. The team leaned on him in transition moments and in gap pressure. For a defender with limited NHL mileage, that’s exactly what you hope to see. If he can maintain that, he’s not just depth. He’s a candidate for mid-pairing duty, especially with the team still looking to fill the big hole Alex Pietrangelo has left.

Joe Fleming

Joe Fleming’s flashes came in tougher matchups, particularly against the Avalanche in the 4-2 loss. He scored one of the Golden Knights’ two goals, and in earlier games had registered multiple shots and hits. In the fight of the preseason, that’s the kind of glimmer coaches notice. He’s a player willing to compete in transition offense and turn over pucks in corners. As a forward likely fighting for a bottom-six spot, those range-of-motion plays matter.

The legend of Joe Fleming grows 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3TWC8TcW6k — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2025

Alexander Holtz

Alexander Holtz came into camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO) and made the most of it, showing flashes of the scoring touch that made him a first-round pick. His lone goal in the preseason finale, a quick strike 23 seconds into the third, was a reminder of his release and offensive instincts. He still needs to round out his defensive game, but as a depth winger with upside, he’s done enough to stay on the coaches’ radar.

Akira Schmid & Carl Lindbom

Between the pipes, Akira Schmid and Carl Lindbom both impressed in limited action. Schmid looked sharp in his starts and remains the frontrunner for the backup job, showing poise and positioning that carried over from his brief but excellent NHL stint. Lindbom, meanwhile, turned heads in rookie camp with his calm play and athleticism. He’s likely bound for Henderson to start the year, but his development could make him a future factor in Vegas’s goaltending picture.

What These Performances Mean for the Team

These players aren’t just “guys who had a good night.” Their contributions point to structural depth for the Golden Knights. If Cormier and Fleming can replicate their hustle level in the regular season, those bottom-six and third-pair roles suddenly become less of a vulnerability.

May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights players react after Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (not pictured) scored a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Oilers a 1-0 victory in the game and a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The real power in hockey is margin, and that comes from internal depth. Every time a role player shows up in preseason, it gives Vegas flexibility. Having more options for line juggling, more trust in executing middle minutes, and less stress when injuries come (and they do come for the Golden Knights).

These players push not just for roster spots, but for roles that can tip close games.

But with caveats: preseason is a small sample size. Opponents may hold back, rotations can be odd, and the speed isn’t full tilt night to night. Some guys may fade under full-pressure matchups, others may thrive. Lindbom, in particular, must prove consistency under game speed.

As the Golden Knights shift to the regular season, keep an eye on which of these names stick in the coaches’ short cards. If even two or three of them carry over their preseason swagger, the team’s supporting cast could be a hidden advantage this season.