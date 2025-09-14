3 Most Interesting Storylines Heading Into Golden Knights Training Camp

Hockey is finally back. After a long summer, the Vegas Golden Knights opened the 2025 Rookie Showcase in Denver, Colorado, signaling the unofficial start of the new season.

Next up is training camp, which gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 16, and brings plenty of intrigue. The Golden Knights made one of the splashiest moves of the offseason by signing Mitch Marner, while also retooling their blue line.

With no shortage of questions, here are three of the most interesting storylines to watch as Golden Knights training camp begins.

Who Replaces Alex Pietrangelo?

Amid a hectic offseason, the Golden Knights learned they’ll be without Alex Pietrangelo for the entire season — and possibly the remainder of his contract in Vegas.

“I’ve never met a person like him,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said during a press conference in July. “I never have. I truly haven’t, just the leadership and care (and) compassion for teammates. An unbelievable NHL career that he’s had, a two-time Stanley Cup champion. We’re not a Stanley Cup champion without Petro (Pietrangelo) having been part of our organization.”

Pietrangelo was never the type of defenseman to pile up 70-plus points, but he logged crucial minutes on the back end — minutes that will be extremely difficult for Vegas to replace.

The Golden Knights made some changes on the back end, with it now looking like:

Brayden McNabb Shea Theodore Noah Hanifin Zach Whitecloud Kaedan Korczak Jérémy Lauzon Golden Knights projected defense pairings entering 2025-26.

The Golden Knights didn’t exactly land a direct replacement for Pietrangelo. Instead, the responsibility has been spread out, with everyone effectively bumped up a tier.

Players like Brayden McNabb, Kaedan Korczak, and Zach Whitecloud are now being asked to take on roles a level higher than what they’re accustomed to. The only new face on the blue line is Jérémy Lauzon, as he was acquired through the Nicolas Hague trade.

The addition of Marner — signed to an eight-year deal carrying a $12 million average annual value (AAV) — gives Vegas another massive contract up front. This brings us to our next storyline, entering training camp.

What Does Mitch Marner’s First Season in Vegas Look Like?

It’s not just one of the most compelling storylines in Vegas — it was one of the biggest across the NHL. The split between Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs felt inevitable, and this summer it finally came to an end with him being dealt in a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights.

“Obviously, the winning regimen they’ve put up through the past five years, really since they’ve been in the league,” Marner said during a press conference in July. “They’ve got such a competitive team every year. They’ve got some good players here.”

With a core featuring Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Ivan Barbashev, and others, Marner won’t have an Auston Matthews in Vegas — but he will have plenty of talent around him to thrive.

“Everything here is a good fit for my wife and I and our new son,” Marner said. “The winning aspect of this team really helps everything as well. We have great players here. Luckily, it all worked out because this is where we wanted to be.”

Marner will have all the tools to succeed in Vegas, much like he did in Toronto. Cracking the 100-point mark may be a tall task in his first season with the Golden Knights, but with his skill set, it’s never out of the question.

Which Prospects Could Make the Cut?

The Golden Knights aren’t famous for their drafting tendencies, only because most of the time they deal players they draft. This was the case for Peyton Krebs, Brendan Brisson, Zachary Dean, and David Edstrom.

Vegas doesn’t have a ton of high-end names in the prospect pool, but are there any prospects who could make the cut for a roster spot?

Well, there are a couple, but the first is obviously Trevor Connelly. The 19-year-old played with Providence College last season and didn’t surpass expectations, but didn’t fall short. It was a mixed bag.

“Connelly was up and down in college this season, scoring only four goals for Providence, although he scored four points in six AHL games after turning pro toward the end of the season,” The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman said. “Connelly is a very talented winger. He’s a dynamic skater with clear NHL foot speed and edge work. He’s a great puck handler who makes a ton of difficult plays at an elite tempo.” (from ‘Vegas Golden Knights rank No. 30 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2025,’ The Athletic, 8/25/25).

Connelly likely needs more time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Henderson Silver Knights before making the jump to the NHL, but it isn’t out of the question.

Another name that could make a sneaky push is Carl Lindbom. With the departure of Ilya Samsonov this offseason (who remains a free agent), the Golden Knights have Akira Schmid as backup.

Lindbom impressed in Henderson, posting a 2.65 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. At 22, he would need an outstanding camp to force his way into the mix, but with the uncertainty behind Adin Hill, it’s not impossible.