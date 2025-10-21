Projected Lineups for Kings vs Blues –10/21/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-3-2) at BLUES (3-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Pheonix Copley
Injured: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Perry will make his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. … Kuemper is expected to start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Kopitar, a center, and Burroughs, a defenseman, are on the five-game road trip, but each will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Kings Takeaways: Ugly Start Masks Resilient Comeback in Overtime Loss to Hurricanes
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025
- Seth Jarvis’ OT Heroics Lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 Win Over Kings
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Logan Mailloux
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Status report
Sundqvist, a forward, is out but could make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Toropchenko, a forward, continues to skate regularly but remains day to day. He will miss his fifth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- St. Louis Blues May Have Found the Right Line Chemistry
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025
- Snuggerud Gets Game-Clinching Goal in Blues’ 3-1 Win Over Stars