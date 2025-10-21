Projected Lineups for Kings vs Blues –10/21/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (1-3-2) at BLUES (3-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Pheonix Copley

Injured: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Perry will make his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. … Kuemper is expected to start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Kopitar, a center, and Burroughs, a defenseman, are on the five-game road trip, but each will not play.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Logan Mailloux

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

Sundqvist, a forward, is out but could make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Toropchenko, a forward, continues to skate regularly but remains day to day. He will miss his fifth straight game.

