Seth Jarvis’ OT Heroics Lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 Win Over Kings

The Carolina Hurricanes entered their fifth game of the season looking to keep their winning streak alive. They were looking to avenge the 7-2 loss that they took from the Los Angeles Kings the last time they were in Southern California. The Kings, who came into the game 1-3-1, were looking to stop the bleeding of the current losing streak. In the end, the Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime, remaining undefeated.

Game Recap

The Hurricanes were off to a fast start as Jordan Staal scored 12 seconds into the game, and then made it 2-0 just before four minutes into the first period. According to Walt Ruff, the two goals that Staal scored in the first 3:58 of the game are officially the quickest in team history by one player since relocation. Brandon Bussi was stellar early, making seven saves in the first period, with most coming within the last two minutes of the opening frame, keeping the game 2-0.

Related: Hurricanes Gameday Preview: A Quest to Dethrone the Kings

Unfortunately, Shayne Gostisbehere left during the first 20 minutes of the game and did not return due to a lower-body injury. With Gostisbehere leaving the game, his four-game point streak came to an end. Despite losing “Ghost”, the Hurricanes had a great first period, leading 2-0 and outshooting the Kings 13-7.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis vie for the puck (William Liang-Imagn Images)

The second period saw the Hurricanes score another just under four minutes into the middle frame. Following a huge save from Bussi at one end of the ice, K’Andre Miller got his first assist of the season as he sprang Jesperi Kotkaniemi on a breakaway. Kotkaniemi, with a nifty move, got it by Anton Forsberg, giving the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead. However, the Hurricanes would surrender two after Trevor Moore snapped Bussi’s shutout as Warren Foegele screened him as the puck was coming towards the net. Then, under 12 minutes later, Andrei Kuzmenko made it a 3-2 game after scoring on the power play. Despite giving up two, the Hurricanes still led 3-2 after the first 40 minutes and outshot the Kings 29-20 (shots 15-12 to Carolina).

Related: Hurricanes’ Hot Start Leans on the Back of Multiple Point Streaks

The third period only saw one goal, and it came way of Kevin Fiala and the Kings just over 11 minutes into the final regulation frame. Despite the Hurricanes starting the period with 1:26 of 5v3, they could not capitalize on the power play. They also outshot the Kings 11-8 in the period. The Fiala goal forced overtime, with both teams at least securing a point.

In overtime, it was the Hurricanes who secured the second point and the win. Seth Jarvis scored his second overtime goal and fourth game-winner of the season to get the Hurricanes to 5-0-0. Per Walt Ruff, Jarvis is the first player in NHL history to have four game-winning goals in the first five games of a season. It also gives him five straight games with a point, alongside Sebastian Aho, who got the primary assist. The Hurricanes are now 3-0-0 on the road trip and have swept California.

The Hurricanes continue their road trip as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Oct. 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern. Regarding the Kings, their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21, as they travel to St. Louis to face the Blues. That game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern.