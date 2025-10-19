NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – October 18, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the 13 games that were played on Oct. 17, 2025. Which includes Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers playing an afternoon game against Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils. As well as the New York Rangers continue their Canadian road trip with a Saturday night game against the Montreal Canadiens and more.

With that, grab your favourite morning beverage and enjoy the NHL Morning Recap.

Panthers 0 at Sabres 3

The Florida Panthers are still trying to adjust to life without Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, as they fall to the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 7:13 – Josh Doan (1) from Tage Thompson (3) & Rasmus Dahlin (4)

P2 11:12 – Josh Doan (2) from Jason Zucker (1) & Zach Benson (5)

P2 14:20 – Owen Power (1) from Alex Tuch (3) & Peyton Krebs (2)

Islanders 5 at Senators 4

The New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators clashed in an afternoon game, with the Islanders coming out on top 5-4.

Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 6:50 – Emil Heineman (2) from Jonathan Drouin (3) & Scott Mayfield (2)

P2 9:57 – Bo Horvat (4) from Ryan Pulock (2) & Andres Lee (1)

P2 17:45 – Lee (1) from Maxim Shabanov (1) & Matthew Schaefer (4)

P3 6:00 – Kyle Palmieri (2) from Mathew Barzal (3) & Adam Pelech (1)

P3 18:57 – Lee (2) from Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2)

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 17:01 – David Perron (2) from Thomas Chabot (2) & Arthur Kaliyev (1)

P2 5:32 – Shane Pinto (7) from Drake Batherson (2) & Chabot (3)

P2 16:46 – Tim Stutzle (2) from Nick Jensen (1) & Batherson (3)

P2 18:47 – Dylan Cozens (3) from Stutzle (2)

Oilers 3 at Devils 5

McDavid and the Oilers fall short in a game against Hughes and the Devils, 5-3.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 18:16 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3) from McDavid (6) & Jack Roslovic (1)

P3 16:30 – Nugent-Hopkins (4) from McDavid (7) & Darnell Nurse (2)

P3 19:57 – Curtis Lazar (1) from Adam Henrique (1) & Ty Emberson (2)

Devils Goal Summary:

P2 8:07 – Jack Hughes (2) from Brett Pesce (2)

P2 16:02 – Jesper Bratt (3) from Hughes (3) & Nico Hischier (3)

P3 10:37 – Connor Brown (3) from Luke Glendening (1)

P3 12:33 Hughes (3) from Bratt (4)

P3 18:53 – Dawson Mercer (3) from Hischier (4) – Empty Net

Wild 1 at Flyers 2 – OT

The Philadelphia Flyers score in the third to tie it and again in overtime to beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1.

Wild Goal Summary:

P2 1:55 – Vladimir Tarasenko (1) from Marco Rossi (4) & Jonas Brodin (1)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P3 7:10 – Owen Tippett (3) from Trevor Zegras (4) & Christian Dvorak (1)

OT 2:37 – Noah Cates (2) from Tyson Foerster (3) & Jamie Drysdale (2)

Stars 1 at Blues 3

The St. Louis Blues get the lead early and hang on to it as they beat the Stars 3-1.

Stars Goal Summary:

P3 17:42 – Mikko Rantanen (3) from Wyatt Johnston (2) & Lian Bichsel (1)

Blues Goal Summary:

P2 2:27 – Jordan Kyrou (1) from Brayden Schenn (2)

P2 13:52 – Jimmy Snuggerud (3) from Pavel Buchnevich (4) & Tyler Tucker (2)

P3 18:59 – Pius Suter (2) unassisted – Empty Net

Kraken 4 at Maple Leafs 3 – OT

The Toronto Maple Leafs were trying to extend their winning streak to three games. However, the Seattle Kraken had different plans, winning in OT 4-3

Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 7:29 – Shane Wright (2) from Jaden Schwartz (3) & Mason Marchment (2)

P2 14:19 – Jani Nyman (2) from Marchment (3) & Wright (2)

P3 17:44 – Vince Dunn (2) from Eli Tolvanen (1) & Chandler Stephenson (1)

OT 3:06 – Joshua Mahura (1) from Jordan Eberle (4) & Stephenson (2)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 14:56 – Morgan Rielly (2) from Auston Matthews (2) & Matthew Knies (6)

P2 16:02 – John Tavares (2) from William Nylander (8)

P3 1:21 – Tavares (3) from Nylander (9)

Rangers 4 at Canadiens 3

The Canadiens meet the Rangers in an Original Six match up that saw the Rangers win 4-3.

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 11:56 – Mika Zibanejad (2) from Adam Fox (2) & Artemi Panarin (3)

P3 0:34 – J.T. Miller (2) from Fox (3) & Panarin (4)

P3 4:11 – Matthew Robertson (1) from Panarin (5) & Connor Sheary (2)

P3 5:51 – Panarin (1) from Zibanejad (1) & Vladislav Gavrikov (1)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 1:33 – Juraj Slafkovsky (2) from Cole Caufield (3)

P1 3:42 – Nick Suzuki (1) from Ivan Demidov (3) & Brandon Gallagher (5)

P3 8:26 – Noah Dobson (1) from Jaylen Struble (1) & Josh Anderson (1)

Lightning 2 at Blue Jackets 3

The Blue Jackets overcome adversity to beat the Lightning 3-2

Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 12:42 – Ryan McDonagh (2) from Pontus Holmberg (2) & Eric Cernak (1)

P1 16:22 – Anthony Cirelli (3) from Jake Guentzel (5) & Victor Hedman (5)

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 4:58 – Kent Johnson (1) from Boone Jenner (3) & Adam Fantilli (2)

P2 13:59 – Damon Severson (1) from Mathieu Olivier (1) & Charlie Coyle (2)

P3 1:15 – Kirill Marchenko (5) from Dmitri Voronkov (3) & Zach Werenski (3)

Predators 1 at Jets 4

The Jets get the beat of the Predators 4-1 on a special night for Mark Scheifele.

Predators Goal Summary:

P3 18:56 – Michael Bunting (2) from Ryan O’Reilly (1) & Brady Skjei (2)

Jets Goal Summary:

P1 2:39 Scheifele (6) from Kyle Connor (5) & Alex Iafallo (2)

P1 10:25 – Nino Niederreiter (2) from Vlad Namestnikov (1) & Dylan DeMelo (3)

P3 5:26 – Logan Stanley (2) from Gustav Bequest (3) & Jonathan Toews (2)

P3 16:52 – Namestnikov (2) from Toews (3) & Neiderreiter (3)

Hurricanes at Kings

The Hurricanes remain undefeated with a 4-3 win over the Kings in overtime.

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 0:12 – Jordan Staal (2) from William Carrier & Jordan Martinook (4)

P1 3:58 – Staal (3) from Mike Reilly (2) & Jalen Chatfield (2)

P2 3:43 – Jesper Kotkaniemi (1) from K’Andre Miller (1)

OT 1:45 – Seth Jarvis (6) from Sebastian Aho (6) & Miller (2)

Kings Goal Summary:

P2 4:35 – Trevor Morre (2) from Phillip Danault (2) & Joel Edmundson (1)

P2 16:04 – Andrei Kuzmenko (2) from Quinton Byfield (4) & Adrian Kempe (4)

P3 11:02 – Kevin Fiala (4) from Kempe (5)

Bruins 1 at Avalanche 4

The Avalanche remain red hot to start the season, after beating the Bruins 4-1.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 3:11 – Johnny Beecher (1) from Charlie McAvoy (3) & Mason Lohrei (2)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 7:08 – Nathan MacKinnon (5) from Artturi Lehkonen (3)

P1 10:22 – Josh Manson (1) from Brent Burns (4) & Gabriel Landeskog (2)

P3 4:14 – MacKinnon (6) from Lehkonen (4)

P3 17:23 – Martin Necas (4) from Lehkonen (5) – Empty Net

Penguins 3 at Sharks 0

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins blank the Sharks 3-0.

Penguins Goal Summary:

P2 7:35 – Crosby (3) from Kris Letang (1) & Rickard Rakell (3)

P3 7:02 – Anthony Mantha (2) from Justin Brazeau (1) & Evgeni Malkin (7)

P3 19:38 – Malkin (2) from Crosby (4) & Erik Karlsson (3) – Empty Net

Flames 1 at Golden Knights 6

Mitch Marner scores two and beat the Flames 6-1, as the Golden Knights remain undefeated in regulation

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 3:42 – Jonathan Huberdeau (1) from Nazem Kadri (4) & MacKenzie Weever (2)

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 0:46 – Marner (1) from Ivan Barbashev (4)

P1 5:39 – Tomas Hertl (3) from Mark Stone (10) & Jack Eichel (7)

P1 15:03 – Stone (1) from Eichel (8)

P2 3:57 – Barbashev (2) from Kaeden Korczak (1) & Jeremy Lauzon (2)

P2 19:06 – Marner (2) from Stone (11) & Eichel (9)

P3 2:37 – Stone (2) from Hertl (3) & Eichel (10)