Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Predators –10/21/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (2-2-1) at PREDATORS (2-2-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo — Ryan Poehling

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Fedor Svechkov — Brady Martin — Tyson Jost

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Martin will return after being a healthy scratch for four games. … Marchessault will miss his second straight game.

