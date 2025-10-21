Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Predators –10/21/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (2-2-1) at PREDATORS (2-2-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo — Ryan Poehling
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 20, 2025
- Blackhawks Give Up Late Tying Goal, Recover in OT to Defeat Ducks 2-1
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blackhawks –10/19/25
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Fedor Svechkov — Brady Martin — Tyson Jost
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
Martin will return after being a healthy scratch for four games. … Marchessault will miss his second straight game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Predators vs Jets –10/18/25
- NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025