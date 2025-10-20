NHL Morning Recap – October 20, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the four games that were played on Oct. 19, 2025. Which includes Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Detroit Red Wings in a matinee affair. As well as the Boston Bruins travelling to Utah to face the Mammoth in a the late game, and more.

With that, enjoy the NHL Morning Recap.

Canucks 4 at Capitals 3

The Vancouver Canucks travelled to Washington and beat Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, 4-3.

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 0:59 – Elias Pettersson (1) for Conor Garland (4)

P1 17:11 – Tyler Myers (1) unassisted

P1 17:52 – Kiefer Sherwood (4) from Garland (5), Quinn Hughes (4)

P2 4:54 – Teddy Blueger (1) from Evander Kane (3), Hughes (4)

Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 13:42 – Ryan Leonard (2) from Tom Wilson (5), Dylan Strome (5)

P3 9:01 – Jakob Chychrun (2) from Hendrix Lapierre (1), Rasmus Sandin (2)

P3 17:46 – John Carlsson (1) from Strome (6), Wilson (6)

Oilers 2 at Red Wings 4

The Red Wings continue their hot start to the season with a 4-2 win over the Oilers

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie celebrates with left wing Lucas Raymond and center Dylan Larkin after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 12:25 – Noah Philip (2) from Vasily Podkolzin (2), Brett Kulak (1)

P3 7:33 – Leon Draisaitl (4) form Kulak (2), Matias Ekholm (1)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 8:51 – Dylan Larkin (4) from Ben Chariot (2), Lucas Raymond (2)

P2 11:54 – Emmitt Finnie (1) from Jacob Bernard-Docker (1), Larkin (5)

P2 17:05 – Larkin (5) from Finnie (3), John Gibson (1)

P3 18:38 – Finnie (2) from Raymond (3), Larkin (6)

Ducks 1 at Blackhawks 2 – OT

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks break .500 with a 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Ducks Goal Summary:

P3 19:24 – Mason McTavish (1) from Troy Terry (4), Jackson LaCombe (1)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P3 9:43 – Frank Nazar (3) from Wyatt Kaiser (2), Ryan Donato (2)

OT 2:58 – Donato (3) from Bedard (5), Sam Rinzel (2)

Bruins 2 at Mammoth 3

A third period goal by the Mammoth lifts them over the Bruins 3-2.

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 14:38 – David Pastrnak (3) from Pavel Zacha (5), Charlie McAvoy (4)

P2 5:46 – Pastrnak (4) from Marat Khusnutdinov (1)

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 4:20 – Logan Cooley (2) from Nick Schmaltz (5), Clayton Keller (5)

P2 15:57 – Keller (2) from Schmaltz (6), Ian Cole (2)

P3 10:37 Dylan Guenther (3) from J.J. Peterka (2)