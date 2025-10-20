Mammoth Hold Late One-Goal Lead to Beat Bruins

On Sunday evening, the Boston Bruins wrapped up their three-game West Coast road trip in Salt Lake City with a matchup with the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center.

In the two inter-conference games these two played last season, there were a combined four goals in both games with each team taking a win off one another.

Game Recap

The scoring started shortly after Liam O’Brien and Mark Kastelic ignited the crowd with a heavyweight fight four minutes into the game.

Shortly after Bruins’ Elias Lindholm went to the box for hooking, and on the ensuing power play, the Mammoth scored a weird goal. Nick Schmaltz chipped the puck off of Logan Cooley’s back, and it dropped in over Joonas Korpisalo’s shoulder.

David Pastrnak broke the ice for the Bruins 10 minutes later, scoring on the team’s first man-advantage of the game. These were the lone goals of the first period, and they went into the first intermission tied.

The Bruins took the lead just over five minutes into the second period on a give-and-go play between Marat Khusnutdinov and Pastrnak, who finished it off for his second goal of the game.

The rest of the second period was filled with physicality after the whistle. Charlie McAvoy buried a Mammoth forward into the end wall defending his goalie, which led to another scrum a couple of minutes later, where Nikita Zadorov and Brandon Tanev went to the box for offsetting roughing penalties.

In the following two minutes of four-on-four hockey, Nick Schmaltz circled the zone and found Mammoth captain Clayton Keller on the doorstep for a tap-in to square the game up again. It was Schmaltz’s second point of the game and sixth in his last two games coming off a hat trick.

After both adding a goal in the second period, the Mammoth and Bruins entered the final period tied once again.

Utah then regained the lead with J.J. Peterka feeding Dylan Guenther a one-timer from inside the circle just after the midway point of the final period.

The Mammoth went on to hold the 3-2 lead throughout the final 10 minutes and fended off the Bruins’ final pushes with the net empty.

The Mammoth will look to extend its win streak to four on Tuesday in a game against the Colorado Avalanche, while the Bruins head home before playing the Florida Panthers that same day.