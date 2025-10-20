Blackhawks Give Up Late Tying Goal, Recover in OT to Defeat Ducks 2-1

Two young, up-and-coming teams battled it out on Sunday night as the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Anaheim Ducks. First overall pick Connor Bedard lined up against second overall selection Leo Carlsson, with plenty of talent on both sides supporting.

Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov defends against Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

A close-checking game through the first two periods eventually ended in a thriller. The Blackhawks let a 1-0 lead slip away in the dying seconds of the third period but recovered with an overtime goal to win.

First Period

The Blackhawks killed an early penalty but had the most dangerous chance on the penalty kill. Ilya Mikheyev stole a puck and blazed in on a breakaway only to be stopped by Lukas Dostal. The Ducks would respond with a tripping penalty to put the Blackhawks on the man advantage. The Blackhawks failed to capitalize.

Ilya Mikheyev creates a breakaway for himself shorthanded pic.twitter.com/GVuVVsH9Qr — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) October 19, 2025

The story of trading penalties continued, with the Blackhawks stifling the Ducks on yet another two-man advantage. Goaltender Spencer Knight made a couple key saves to keep it 0-0.

A scoreless first period ended with plenty of shots: 16 for the Ducks and 10 for the Blackhawks.

Second Period

Knight warded off an early onslaught of shots, but the Ducks certainly generated and maintained the momentum. Dostal answered the call though with a few important saves on Bedard.

Unbelievable shot by Connor Bedard. He's been dialed in tonight. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/gImTI5iE4U — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 20, 2025

Carlsson nearly gave the Ducks the lead with a beautiful play weaving through the Blackhawks’ defense and sliding a shot off the post. The teams then traded penalties, yet again, giving both sides some 4-on-4 time.

Neither team could capitalize with the extra space and the second period ended slightly sleepily still 0-0.

Third Period

The frustration on both sides continued well into the third period. Neither team could generate consistent momentum or play with any stable structure. Broken plays defined the first 10 minutes of the period, with a few pucks making their way on goal.

Finally, Frank Nazar capitalized on an odd-man rush to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

GOAL: Frank Nazar scores off Kaiser's one-timer that rang off the post pic.twitter.com/VIveHxtmO6 — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) October 20, 2025

The Ducks pushed to tie the game, dominating much of the play following Nazar’s goal. The perfect opportunity arose when Wyatt Kaiser took an unfortunate delay of game penalty with 1:47 left. Ultimately, Mason McTavish converted with a perfect shot that beat Knight over the shoulder.

Game tied 1-1 with 35 seconds left.

Overtime

A back-and-forth overtime started with huge saves by Dostal and Knight. Ultimately, Bedard set up Ryan Donato for the game-winning goal after a 3-on-1 odd-man rush.

Connor Bedard sets up Ryan Donato for the overtime winner. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/VA3VossrcQ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 20, 2025

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks needed this win after letting the lead slip so late in the third period. Knight kept the Blackhawks in the game at crucial points, and Dostal did likewise.

The Blackhawks will have three days to recuperate and travel to Florida to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Ducks continue their road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.