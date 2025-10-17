NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

In today’s edition, we will be looking at the 11 games that were played on Oct. 15, 2025. Which includes Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the struggling New York Rangers. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers get their first look at New York Islanders’ first overall pick Matthew Schaefer and more, in today’s recap.

So, grab your morning beverage and enjoy.

Panthers 1 at Devils 3

The Florida Panthers rolled into New Jersey to try and beat the Devils without Jacob Markstrom. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and they lost 3-1

Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 1:59 – Evan Rodrigues (2) from Brad Marchand (3) & Seth Jones (2)

Devils Goal Summary:

P2 5:48 – Jack Hughes (1) from Jasper Bratt (3) & Timo Meier (2)

P3 6:23 – Meier (3) from Simon Nemec (2) & Brenden Dillon (2)

P3 11:47 – Nico Hischier (2) from Dawson Mercer (2)

Rangers 1 at Maple Leafs 2 – OT

The Maple Leafs play well defensively and beat the Rangers 2-1 in overtime.

Rangers Goal Summary:

P3 4:51 – Juuso Pärssinen (1) from Braden Schneider (2)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 11:48 – Matthew Knies (2) from William Nylander (6) & Oliver Ekman-Larsson (3)

OT 0:58 – Matthews (4) from Nylander (7) & Morgan Rielly (4)

Kraken 3 at Senators 4 – S/O

The Ottawa Senators are adjusting to life without Brady Tkachuk, and did so with a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto scores the game winning goal against Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer in a shootout (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 4:57 – Shane Wright (1) from Brandon Montour (3) & Mason Marchment (1)

P2 4:40 – Chandler Stephenson (1) from Jaden Schwartz (2)

P3 2:15 – Stephenson (2) from Jordan Eberle (3) & Montour (4)

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 7:42 – Shane Pinto (6) from Lars Eller (1) & Claude Giroux (2)

P1 9:35 – David Perron (1) from Giroux (3) & Thomas Chabot (1)

P3 18:14 – Dylan Cozens (2) from Drake Batherson (1) & Jordan Spence (4)

Shootout Goal Summary:

S2: Tim Stützle – 0-1 OTT

S3: Pinto – 0-2 OTT

Jets 5 at Flyers 2

The Winnipeg Jets continue their Eastern Conference road trip, with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jets Goal Summary:

P1 5:45 – Vladislav Namestnikov (1) from Nino Niederreiter (2) & Gustav Nyquist (2)

P2 7:01 – Mark Scheifele (4) from Gabe Vilardi (4)

P2 17:43 – Morgan Barron (3) from Kyle Connor (3)

P3 9:40 – Scheifele (5) from Connor (4) and Alex Iafallo (1)

P3 18:47 – Tanner Pearson (2) unassisted – Empty Net

Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 16:22 – Owen Tippett (2) from Trevor Zegras (3) & Travis Sanheim (3)

P3 17:39 – Matvei Michkov (1) from Noah Juulsen (1) & Sean Couturier (3)

Avalanche 4 at Blue Jackets 1

On the night honouring Cam Atkinson, the Columbus Blue Jackets couldn’t find a way to beat Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 10:34 – Cale Makar (2) from Martin Necas (6) & Artturi Lehkonen (2)

P1 11:46 – Brock Nelson (1) from Brent Burns (3) & Josh Manson (1)

P1 19:56 – Valeri Nichushkin (1) from Sam Malinski (2) & Victor Olofsson (3)

P3 18:07 – Nichushkin (2) from Gabriel Landeskog (1) & Makar (5) – Empty Net

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 1:36 – Ivan Provorov (1) from Kirill Marchenko (1)

Predators 2 at Canadiens 3 – OT

The Montreal Canadiens have been a really good hockey team since the start of the season and that continued last night with a big comeback 3-2 win in overtime.

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 11:36 – Steven Stamkos (1) from Roman Josi (3) & Luke Evangelista (3)

P3 11:21 – Nick Perbix (2) from Michael McCarron (1)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P3 6:02 – Oliver Kapanen (3) from Lane Hutson (3) & Kaiden Guhle (1)

P3 19:40 Cole Caufield (4) from Hutson (4)

OT 4:57 – Caufield (5) from Nick Suzuki (7) & Mike Matheson (3)

Oilers 2 at Islanders 4

McDavid and the Oilers fall to Schaefer and the Islanders 4-2, in their first meeting.

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 17:40 – Leon Draisaitl (3) from McDavid (5) and David Tomášek (2)

P2 8:53 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2) from Ty Emberson (1)

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 16:23 – Mathew Barzal (1) unassisted

P2 17:56 – Bo Horvat (1) from J.G. Pageau (1) & Ryan Pulock (1)

P3 15:14 – Horvat (2) from Barzal (2) & Schaefer (3)

P3 19:51 – Horvat (3) from Jonathan Drouin (2) & Emil Heineman (1)

Canucks 5 at Stars 3

Thatcher Demko stands tall on road to 5-3 victory over the offensive powerhouse, Dallas Stars

Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 6:40 – Fillip Chytil (3) from Evander Kane (3) & Fillip Hronek (1)

P2 8:50 – Brock Boeser (3) from Quinn Hughes (2) & Elias Pettersson (2)

P2: – Max Sasson from Tyler Myers (1)

P2 18:54 Connor Garland (1) unassisted

P3 19:23 – Hughes from Garland (2) & Hronek (2)

Stars Goal Summary:

P1 4:29 – Mavric Bourque (1) from Thomas Harley (5) & Radek Faska (1)

P1 19:22 – Mikko Rantanen (2) from Jason Robertson (3) & Roope Hintz (5)

P3 17:52 – Wyatt Johnston (4) from Tyler Sequin (2) & Robertson (4)

Hurricanes 4 at Ducks 1

The Carolina Hurricanes remain undefeated after beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 14:54 – Seth Jarvis (4) from Shayne Gostisbehere (5)

P2 10:22 – Jarvis (5) from Jackson Blake (3) & Gostisbehere (5)

P3 2:38 – Alexander Nikishin (1) from Sebastian Aho (5) & Gostisbehere (6)

P3 15:48 – Sebastian Aho (1) from Jarvis (2)

Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 11:32 – Leo Carlsson (2) from Alec Killorn (1) & Drew Helleson (1)

Penguins 4 at Kings 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their west coast road trip, with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings

Penguins Goal Summary:

P2 6:37 – Evgeni Malkin (1) from Bryan Rust (2) & Erik Karlsson (1)

P2 7:18 – Connor Dewar (1) from Noel Acciari (1) & Ryan Shea (4)

P3 6:50 – Fillip Hallander (1) from Rickard Rakell (2) & Parker Wotherspoon (1)

P3 19:29 Sidney Crosby (2) from Wotherspoon (2) & Karlsson (2) – Empty Net

Kings Goal Summary:

P1 4:24 – Warren Foegele (1) from Trevor Moore (1) & Cody Ceci (1)

P1 09:04 – Kevin Fiala (3) from Quinton Byfield (3) & Joel Armia (3)

The Boston Bruins’ third period comeback falls short as they lose 6-5 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 2:05- Tanner Jeannot (2) from Charlie McAvoy (2) & Michael Eyssimont (2)

P1 16:44 – Nikita Zadorov (1) from Henri Jokiharju (2) & Sean Kuraly (1)

P2 8:15 – David Pastrnak (2) from Morgan Geekie (2) & Elias Lindholm (3)

P3 4:05 – Mark Kastelic (2) from Kuraly (2)

P3 5:12 – Eyssimont (1) from Mason Lohrei (1)

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 3:35 – Pavel Dorofeyev (6) from Mitch Marner (5) & Zach Whitecloud

P1 18:33 Cole Reinhardt (1) from Ben Hutton (2) & Colton Sissons (1)

P2 4:14 Jack Eichel (5) from Mark Stone (7) & Ivan Barbashev (3)

P2 6:35 – Tomas Hertl (2) from Dorofeyev (1) & Stone (8)

P2 18:24 – William Karlsson (1) from Stone (9)

P3 2:19 – Karlsson (2) from Marner (6) & Eichel (6)