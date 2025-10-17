3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Overtime Win Over the Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a second straight win with a 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Oct. 16). It was a goal-scoring bonanza versus the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (Oct. 14) in a 7-4 triumph during a battle of the backups, as Cayden Primeau won in his Maple Leafs debut against Justus Annunen.

It was a much different story on Thursday against the Rangers, as No. 1s Anthony Stolarz and Igor Shesterkin engaged in a goaltending duel. Despite a concerning lack of offence from the Rangers, Shesterkin is off to an outstanding start this season. Meanwhile, Stolarz’s numbers took a bit of a hit after consecutive losses to the Detroit Red Wings, and he was eager to get back on track.

Matthews Scores Winner, Climbing All-Time Lists

Auston Matthews scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into overtime. The Rangers were in complete control for most of the extra session, but Mika Zibanejad fanned on a shot, and the Maple Leafs were quick to counterattack. Morgan Rielly gave the puck to Matthews, who played give-and-go with William Nylander. The 29-year-old Nylander showed great patience on the play, toe-dragging around a sliding Adam Fox before feeding Matthews for a tap-in tally.

The 28-year-old Matthews has four goals and five points through five games this campaign. He got his 65th career game-winner, moving him 14 behind Mats Sundin for the most in franchise history. He also tied Sundin for the most overtime markers among Maple Leafs skaters. The current Toronto captain could achieve plenty of milestones during the 2025-26 campaign.

Power Play Finally Strikes

The Maple Leafs entered Thursday night’s action with the fewest power-play time per game (3:31) and zero goals with the man advantage on eight opportunities. Toronto failed to get on the board after Artemi Panarin took an early first-period hooking penalty, but capitalized on Will Cuylle’s hooking infraction, which occurred halfway through the first frame.

Nylander made another great play, sending the puck to the far post to Matthew Knies, who positioned himself to the right of Shesterkin. The puck ricocheted off the leg of the Maple Leafs forward and into the net. Knies, who turns 23 years of age today (Oct. 17), has a three-game point streak. He has generated two goals and five helpers through five outings this campaign, and perhaps more importantly, he ended the club’s early-season power-play slump.

Stolarz Adds to Rangers’ Frustration

Stolarz was named the first star of the game after he made 28 saves. He had some superb stops in the opening period to extend the Rangers’ goal-scoring woes. He was busy during a pair of dangerous New York power plays in the first. He made a great read on a 2-on-1 rush early in the second stanza, when Zibanejad set up Cuylle nicely. However, the Toronto goaltender made a difficult save look routine with solid positioning. J.T. Miller was also stopped on an odd-man rush, where he kept the puck and shot it himself rather than passing to Alexis Lafreniere. Miller slammed his stick on the boards on his way back to the bench. The Rangers also did not score on a 3-on-1 rush because of a sprawling pad save by Stolarz on Sam Carrick.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers earned the dubious distinction of being the first team to be blanked in three straight home contests to start a season. However, the club had been much more successful on the road, netting 10 goals while winning against the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins. However, the Rangers had gone eight straight periods of scoreless hockey after being shut out in the first two frames by the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Rangers finally lit the lamp at the 4:51 mark of the third period after getting away with some goaltender interference. Taylor Raddysh and Toronto defender Brandon Carlo battled in front of the net, and Stolarz’s stick got ripped from his possession by the Rangers forward. The Toronto keeper retrieved his equipment but wasn’t able to get set before the puck was behind him. The Maple Leafs called a timeout to get a closer look at that and a potential high stick by New York before the goal, but decided not to challenge. Carlo’s ill-advised decision to bat the puck down with his glove made the high stick a moot point, and goaltending interference may have been a tough sell for the war room.

Still, the Toronto netminder was unfazed by the goal. He continued to show his competitive nature, which was evident after he stopped a shot despite losing his mask. He was unhappy that the whistle wasn’t blown sooner, but made the save on a one-timer nonetheless. He revealed in a postgame interview with TSN’s Mark Masters that Miller apologized afterward, saying he wouldn’t have shot the puck had he known Stolarz didn’t have a mask. The Maple Leafs goalie also made highlight reels last season, when he lost his blocker and plucked the puck off the ice with his bare hand.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The team continues its five-game homestand on Saturday (Oct. 18) when the Seattle Kraken visit. The Kraken lost 5-4 in overtime to the Canadiens on Tuesday and dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday to begin a six-game road trip. The Maple Leafs outscored Seattle by a 7-2 margin in a pair of victories during the 2024-25 campaign.

Toronto has been showing signs of improvement following an uneven start. There are still defensive issues that need addressing, but quicker puck movement, sounder decision-making, and better structure will solve most of them. As players adapt to their new roles and develop chemistry, the team should settle into a rhythm, and it’s encouraging to see the stars being difference-makers in the last two victories.