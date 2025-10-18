Projected Lineups for Predators vs Jets –10/18/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Xfinity Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (2-1-2) at JETS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
The Predators practiced in Winnipeg on Friday, but did not skate Saturday. … Nashville is expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
Ford will enter the lineup in place of Chibrikov, a forward. … Lowry skated with the Jets on Saturday in a yellow non-contact jersey; the forward is expected to return in November.
