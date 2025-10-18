Projected Lineups for Predators vs Jets –10/18/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Xfinity Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (2-1-2) at JETS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Predators practiced in Winnipeg on Friday, but did not skate Saturday. … Nashville is expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Ford will enter the lineup in place of Chibrikov, a forward. … Lowry skated with the Jets on Saturday in a yellow non-contact jersey; the forward is expected to return in November.

Latest for THW: