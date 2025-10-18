Ducks News & Rumors: Chris Kreider Performs Well, Upcoming Road Trip & 21st Duck

The Anaheim Ducks have started their hockey season 2-2-0 after a loss at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. With an incredible comeback win against the San Jose Sharks and a narrow victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Ducks are shaping up and looking like they may be on track for a more successful season.

In this edition of Ducks News & Rumors, we look at the top-performing players so far, the upcoming eastern road trip, and the team’s beloved “21st Duck” tradition and this season’s honoree.

Chris Kreider and Others Perform Well

Forward Chris Kreider, a long-time New York Ranger, is playing his first season with the Ducks and proving himself to be a valuable pickup for the team. He scored a team-leading four goals in two games, helping his squad in their victories over the Sharks and Penguins. He has averaged 16:38 on ice and 21.5 shifts per game.

Anaheim Ducks Chris Kreider celebrates with Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Leo Carlsson, now in his third season with the team, leads in points, with two goals and four assists. Rookie Beckett Sennecke has been playing in the lineup full-time with Ryan Strome out with an injury, and he scored in back-to-back games and has tallied two assists. The lines and chemistry are looking solid for the team, and they are beginning to set themselves up for success this season.

Ducks Embark on a 5-Game Road Trip

The Ducks will not return to Honda Center until Oct. 31, as they are preparing for a five-game road trip to the East. They will play the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers — some tough opponents, for sure. Players like Kreider, Carlsson, and Sennecke will have to continue to step up and score, as will Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish, who have also been performing well. The first big road trip is critical for a team, as it can really set the tone of the season and is a moment often reflected on in the postseason. Strome will not be traveling with the team, though he is expected to return at the end of the month, and Jansen Harkins, who is also injured, remains out for the foreseeable future.

Anaheim Names Daniel “Doc” Jacobs Their 21st Duck

The 21st Duck is a beloved tradition among Ducks fans in which a spot is made on their opening night roster for the 21st Duck, a fan who embodies characteristics such as “perseverance, character, courage, [and] inspiration or a fan who is making significant contributions to our community.” This honorary player is included in many traditions, events, and appearances throughout the season and is ‘adopted’ by the fans.

This season’s 21st Duck is Daniel “Doc” Jacobs, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran, author, and adaptive athlete. Jacobs lost both of his legs after a bombing in combat, but has not let that slow him down or stop him from doing what he wants to do. He became the first amputee in Naval history to return to a deployable infantry unit, has competed in 10 half-marathons, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro twice, played on the U.S. Paralympic Sitting Volleyball Team, and is a member of Team USA’s Paralympic Bobsledding Team. He is a San Diego native and has been a fan of the Ducks and the San Diego Gulls for many years. His favorite member of the team is goaltender Lukas Dostal, who he has been cheering on since his time in San Diego.

Jacobs participates in battlefield recovery missions as a team medic, team leader, assistant researcher and forensic science specialist, as well as co-founding a company focused on historic battlefield recoveries. He has written both a memoir and a fiction book, which will be part of a trilogy. He advocates for veterans and has written legislative resolutions pushing for change in the VA and the military as a whole. He has won numerous awards and honors for his resilience and contributions to the community — the Tommy Lasorda Veteran of the Year Award, 2022 DAV Outstanding Veteran of the Year, the Bronze Star with Valor, and a Purple Heart.

Additionally, Jacobs received personal recognition from Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and was celebrated with Doc Jacobs Day in San Diego, which takes place on Nov. 17. He is the definition of grit and gratitude, and continues to make a difference. The Ducks could not have picked a better community member to honor this season.

The season continues to pick up for the Ducks, and they are hopeful to end their upcoming trip with a winning record. Head coach Joel Quenneville and his players appear to be shaping into a solid team, but time will tell. As the 2025-26 season plugs along, keep an eye on The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world as a whole.