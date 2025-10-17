Winnipeg Jets May Need a Bold Move to Break Through

The Winnipeg Jets have a really good team—deep, well-structured, and tough to play against. They’re built on chemistry, responsibility, and a team-first mindset. Yet, year after year, they keep running into the same wall come playoff time. You can almost feel it in the building: a team that knows how to win games, but not quite how to close a series.

Recently, Jets analyst Sean Reynolds joined Kyper and Bourne to talk about what needs to change. His main point? If the Jets want to push through in the postseason, they might need to go shopping for some “wow-type players” at the trade deadline. Not just depth or complementary pieces but real difference-makers.

The Jets System Works—Until It Doesn’t

Reynolds gave the Jets full credit for building one of the most disciplined systems in the league. It’s part of what makes them so hard to play against. The players buy in, the goaltending holds up, and the defence rarely cracks. But he also pointed out something that hits home: being a “system team” only takes you so far once the playoffs begin.

In a seven-game series, opposing coaches have time to study, adjust, and eventually find holes. What works in December can look predictable in May. Reynolds reminded listeners that the Jets, who finished first in the NHL last season, were derailed from their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff journey in heartbreaking fashion when they lost Game 6, 2-1, in overtime to the Dallas Stars.

That’s the danger of relying too much on structure. When a team’s identity is tied to its system, it can leave little room for creativity when things tighten up.

Jets’ Chemistry Question

One of the things Winnipeg values most is team chemistry. It’s real, and it’s part of why they stay competitive even when they don’t make splashy moves. They’ve built a culture on players who want to play for each other and for head coach Scott Arniel.

But as Reynolds and the hosts discussed, chemistry can also become a kind of comfort zone. Sometimes management hesitates to add outside talent because it might disrupt what’s already working. The Jets have been cautious that way—they’ve leaned on internal growth and steady roster management instead of chasing big names at the deadline.

That approach makes sense over 82 games. But when the playoffs arrive, it’s the teams that can tilt the ice with individual brilliance that often survive the grind.

The Case for the Jets to Make a “Wow” Move

That’s where Reynolds’ idea of a “wow-type player” comes in. Someone who doesn’t just fit the system, but redefines it in big moments. He wasn’t talking about blowing up the roster or renting a superstar for the sake of headlines. What he meant was adding a player who forces opponents to rethink their defensive strategy.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a third-period goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

When the Jets lost to the Colorado Avalanche or Vegas Golden Knights in the postseason, it wasn’t because they lacked structure—it was because the other team had a player who could break a game open. The Jets have stars, but they’ve sometimes lacked that extra spark, the player who can shift momentum with one play when the rest of the game is stuck in a stalemate.

If general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff can find that kind of player—a real difference-maker without breaking the core—it might finally push the Jets over that elusive hump.

The team doesn’t need a rebuild or a significant rethink. They’re close. The goaltending is elite, the defense is sturdy, and the top six can go head-to-head with almost anyone. But playoff hockey isn’t about “almost.” It’s about moments—those sudden bursts of talent that turn tight games into wins and good teams into champions.

Maybe it’s time for Winnipeg to take that one bold swing. Not because their system is broken, but because the postseason is built for players who can bend the script. If Cheveldayoff can add that kind of “wow,” the Jets might finally find the finish they’ve been searching for.