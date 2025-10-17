Kings’ Anže Kopitar Out Week-to-Week with Foot Injury

In September, Los Angeles Kings captain and no-doubt Hall-of-Fame forward Anže Kopitar announced he’d be retiring after the 2025–26 season. That makes the news of a week-to-week foot injury extra disappointing.

The @LAKings have announced Anze Kopitar is listed as week-to-week with a foot injury. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) October 17, 2025

Through four games this season, Kopitar has four assists and a plus-2 rating. But that’s unfortunately being put on hold. Without its top-line center, Los Angeles is in a bit of a pickle. Wingers Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko benefited heavily from the 38-year-old’s presence. For the next few weeks, one of Quinton Byfield or Phillip Danault will presumably take his place.

The Kings have the third-worst record in the Western Conference, despite being in the minority of teams with at least five games played. At 1–3–1, they’ll have to find another gear in their captain’s absence. Their next game is at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, the league’s last undefeated team.