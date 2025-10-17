Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Mammoth –10/17/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-1-2) at MAMMOTH (2-2-0)

9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sharks projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Macklin Celebrini — Philipp Kurashev
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy — Dmitry Orlov
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body)

Status report

Iorio will make his Sharks debut after being claimed on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday… Graf will replace Misa, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday… Liljegren, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

O’Brien will make his season debut after missing four games with a lower body injury; he’ll replace Yamamoto in the lineup.

