Meet Tusky, the Utah Mammoth’s New Mascot

Every hockey team needs a lovable and iconic mascot…well, unless you’re the New York Rangers. Last season, the Utah Mammoth adopted Jazz Bear, the Utah Jazz’s mascot, changing him into Hockey Bear every time he was at a game. With the official name change to Mammoth, the team needed a new mascot to reflect their new identity.

From a block of ice before the team’s home opener against the Calgary Flames emerged a new character representing the Mammoth. To the applause of the sold-out crowd came Tusky the Mammoth, the newest mascot of the NHL.

Meet Tusky

Standing at 6-foot-5, Tusky is the second mammoth mascot to be in pro sports (the first being Wooly of the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth). Tusky represents mammoths that roamed the state of Utah more than 10,000 years ago.

Tusky is colored Mountain Blue with a dark blue mohawk that could change colors over the years. He has Salt White tusks and a long trunk. The fur and details on him are inspired by Utah’s rugged terrain.

Tusky will wear the new Mammoth home jersey, complete with the number 00 on the back. He is expected to not just make appearances during Mammoth home games at the Delta Center but also at the new practice facility in Sandy and around the whole Utah community.

Tusky, the new Utah Mammoth mascot is introduced to the fans (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” said Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere – from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools, and hospitals. We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season.”

Tusky’s personality is described as mischievous, and he’ll never miss the opportunity to play a prank. His position is “the center of attention.” He also shoots left and will skate before most, if not all, of the Mammoth’s home games.

The Utah Mammoth have officially revealed their new mascot: Tusky the Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/lV04GPvwNr — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) October 16, 2025

Fans will be able to follow Tusky on Instagram, TikTok, and X for exclusive content. It appears he’s already a favorite among the fans after a loud applause when he was revealed. Like the Mammoth name, Tusky is expected to be a fixture in the Utah community for a long time and a popular figure as the Mammoth grow on and off the ice.